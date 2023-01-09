Not long ago, Missouri was a national leader in telemedicine. Governor Parson was among the first to waive unnecessary restrictions on telemedicine as part of the state’s response to COVID-19, and those waivers played a key role in allowing the service to flourish. But the waivers have since expired, and our elected officials have yet to take the action necessary to ensure continued easy access to telemedicine. Missouri is falling behind, as numerous states and even the federal government are recognizing the important role telemedicine should play in health care going forward.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO