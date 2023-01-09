ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
showmeinstitute.org

Teacher Pay, Child Care Costs, and Unemployment Insurance

James Shuls, Aaron Hedlund and David Stokes join Zach Lawhorn to discuss teacher pay in Missouri, the case for and against reforming child care policies, and a new report on modernizing the state’s unemployment insurance system. Produced by Show-Me Opportunity.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Falling Behind on Telemedicine

Not long ago, Missouri was a national leader in telemedicine. Governor Parson was among the first to waive unnecessary restrictions on telemedicine as part of the state’s response to COVID-19, and those waivers played a key role in allowing the service to flourish. But the waivers have since expired, and our elected officials have yet to take the action necessary to ensure continued easy access to telemedicine. Missouri is falling behind, as numerous states and even the federal government are recognizing the important role telemedicine should play in health care going forward.
MISSOURI STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
The Daily Yonder

Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling

In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax

(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants

Click the player below to listen to the interview:. The Environmental Protection Agency instituted a rule in 2015, which provides requirements for the safe disposal of Coal Ash. A November report from the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice shows that a majority of Missouri’s coal-fired power plants are actually causing more environmental harm.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

HIGHER UTILITY BILLS: A few ways to find assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations. “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - assists with heating and cooling bills and, when funds permit, emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners, and water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Deadline to request broadband access Jan. 13

If your residence in Missouri doesn’t have access to broadband internet, you have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. The Federal Communications Commission is currently trying to determine what areas and who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy