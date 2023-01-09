Read full article on original website
showmeinstitute.org
Teacher Pay, Child Care Costs, and Unemployment Insurance
James Shuls, Aaron Hedlund and David Stokes join Zach Lawhorn to discuss teacher pay in Missouri, the case for and against reforming child care policies, and a new report on modernizing the state’s unemployment insurance system. Produced by Show-Me Opportunity.
showmeinstitute.org
Falling Behind on Telemedicine
Not long ago, Missouri was a national leader in telemedicine. Governor Parson was among the first to waive unnecessary restrictions on telemedicine as part of the state’s response to COVID-19, and those waivers played a key role in allowing the service to flourish. But the waivers have since expired, and our elected officials have yet to take the action necessary to ensure continued easy access to telemedicine. Missouri is falling behind, as numerous states and even the federal government are recognizing the important role telemedicine should play in health care going forward.
Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling
In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax
(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
Going 360: How recreational marijuana rolled out across U.S.
Sales of recreational marijuana in Missouri could be weeks away. KSHB 41 is taking a look at how it was rolled out across the U.S.
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Missouri seeks feedback on latest proposed recreational marijuana rules
Missouri officials are collecting feedback on the latest round of the state's recreational marijuana rules.
Missouri Woman Denied Millions Claiming She Got STD in a Car
You might remember a story about a Missouri woman who was awarded millions by a court when she claimed that an insurance company owed her because she received a STD while in her companion's car. The Missouri Supreme Court has now struck that ruling down. We reported last June that...
Missourinet
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants
Click the player below to listen to the interview:. The Environmental Protection Agency instituted a rule in 2015, which provides requirements for the safe disposal of Coal Ash. A November report from the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice shows that a majority of Missouri’s coal-fired power plants are actually causing more environmental harm.
KYTV
HIGHER UTILITY BILLS: A few ways to find assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations. “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - assists with heating and cooling bills and, when funds permit, emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners, and water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services publishes third round of draft rules for adult-use cannabis program
The Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Cannabis Regulation published a third round of draft program rules for the adult use of cannabis for those ages 21 and up in Missouri. Public feedback on this draft will be collected through Thursday, Jan. 12, through the online suggestion form.
mycouriertribune.com
Deadline to request broadband access Jan. 13
If your residence in Missouri doesn’t have access to broadband internet, you have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. The Federal Communications Commission is currently trying to determine what areas and who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are.
5 Types of Other Income That Missourians Must Report on Their Taxes
Kansas City, Mo. - Pretty soon, Missouri taxpayers who earned at least $600 from a company in 2022 will start receiving W-2 or 1099 forms in the mail, depending on their employment classification (e.g. traditional employee vs. independent contractor).
Here's how you can save money on your utility bills
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — It's never too early to start saving money when it comes to your utility bills. Utility costs have skyrocketed during the last few months, serving as another inflation flashpoint that has added new strains on the household budget. And just as many utility companies have...
stlpublicradio.org
How long COVID has redefined one woman's identity and complicated Missouri's economy
Michelle Wilson was a nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the emergency room when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020. She had what she calls a “mild case,” and returned back to work after recovering. But then she started to feel sick again. One morning, she woke...
KCTV 5
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
