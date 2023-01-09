ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.

Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Orders Russians To KIDNAP Orphaned Children To Fight In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military...

