Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently ended a complex strike on a Russian electricity distribution center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Ukraine's 100 A-10 Warthog request to defend against Russia got denied. Here's why
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. for 100 of its A-10 Warthog ground attack jets just weeks after the Russian invasion in February this year, The Washington Post reported. The U.S. outright rejected this request to avoid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. The conflict in Ukraine which...
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.
Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
Russia's war in Ukraine shows why troops need to learn to put their phones away, top US Marine general says
"Every time you press a button, you're emitting," and when you emit, you can be seen, the Marine Corps' top general said this month.
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Vladimir Putin Orders Russians To KIDNAP Orphaned Children To Fight In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia's Wagner Group officers hide in cover and watch with drones as 'expendable' troops are sent to die in Ukraine, UK intel says
The update said the Wagner Group private militia keeps its experience leaders far from danger while letting poorly-trained conscripts get slaughtered.
