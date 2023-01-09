Read full article on original website
No. 11 Kansas State rolls into visit with No. 17 TCU
Kansas State is amid its longest winning streak in nine years. Meanwhile, TCU is trying to avoid losing three in
Top247: See where Kansas State's 2023 signees land
On Thursday, 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings in the 2023 class. Kansas State, with three signees, saw a shift in the rankings. Dai Dai Ames dropped three spots to No. 72 but still remains the leader of the 2023 group. As K-State's first commitment in the 2023 class, Ames became...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Get to know K-State’s new head volleyball coach
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – From Stanford to Illinois, to Washington, Jason Mansfield brings more than 4,300 miles of coaching experience to the heart of the country. “I’m very excited to be here,” Mansfield said. “I came here to build a program that lasts. A program with high character, great connection to each other and the […]
Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
WIBW
K-State announces more sell outs
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bramlage Coliseum will be a lot louder these next few weeks. K-State Athletic officials say, three more men’s basketball games have sold out, including the game against Oklahoma State. In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 game with...
1350kman.com
Big Decisions to Bolster K-State Offense in ’23
This week’s recruiting notes for Kansas State football provide positives for the team’s offense going into the 2023 season. Wideout Phillip Brooks announced Tuesday that he will return for his sixth season of eligibility, providing a bridge from the 2022 corps to a group of young wide receivers expected to see time in the fall. Brooks finished the past season with 45 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns and will be the lone returning starter at the position.
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
Kansas State lands impact running back transfer Treshaun Ward from Florida State
Kansas State has landed a promising running back transfer to help replace Deuce Vaughn next season. That wasn’t the Wildcats’ only dose of good news on Tuesday.
Four Emporia State football players land on All-American team
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The awards continue to roll in for Emporia State football. The Dan Hansen Division II All-American team, named after small-school football advocate Dan Hansen, released its annual all-star list today. Four Emporia State Hornets made the list, all on the honorable mention team: Punter Ross Brundardt, quarterback Braden Gleason, lineman Conner Lierz […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan takes #4 seed for McPherson Tourney Next Week
The bracket for the annual McPherson Boys Invitiational Tournament has Manhattan set for a Thursday night contest as part of a loaded field. The Indians will open with Shawnee Mission East as both enter the final part of this week with three losses thus far this season. Game time is at 6:30 next Thursday night, to be followed by McPherson taking on Wichita East. The other matchups will be Lawrence Free State opening with Olathe East followed by St. James Academy taking on Blue Valley West.
adastraradio.com
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
WIBW
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
KVOE
Infrastructure work continues near new Evergy service center outside Emporia
Work on utilities near Evergy’s new service center complex just west of Emporia is entering a new phase this week. Phase II of a significant drainage project is now underway. West 18th, which becomes Lyon County Road 180 just west of Emporia, will be closed to thru traffic until further notice. The intersection of F-5 at 180, just west of the new Evergy complex, will be closed periodically for the next several months.
