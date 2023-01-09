Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man to Stand Trial on Felony Charges for Alleged Palm Springs Robbery
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man accused of robbing his acquaintance at gunpoint in a Palm Springs apartment must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Billy Botley was charged with two felony counts, one each of robbery and criminal threats that cause great bodily injury and death along with a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges July 29, 2022.
Teenager fatally shot during confrontation in Wildomar
A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect today.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
KESQ
vvng.com
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
mynewsla.com
Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester
A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
vvng.com
Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp. The collision involved two vehicles, a...
