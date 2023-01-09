Read full article on original website
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warehouse developer sues Maidencreek Twp. over 'illegal' noise ordinance
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A new lawsuit filed against Maidencreek Township alleges the township has a nuisance noise ordinance that is preventing the defendant from moving forward with its plan to build a warehouse along part of Route 222. The lawsuit has been filed by developer Maidencreek Associates. 69...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects
WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
PA State Senator considers eliminating gas tax hikes as prices increase
The state’s latest gas tax hike could be eliminated if a local senator gets her way. State Senator Michele Brooks, R district 50, voted for Senate Bill 35 which would stop the controversial automatic gas tax increase for this year. The senator said higher gas prices affect everyone, not just those who drive. “I think […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board responds to criticism about price increase
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board met Wednesday morning but did not talk about price hikes planned on 3,500 products. The 4% increase on wines and liquors goes into effect on Sunday. The decision to increase prices was made by the chairman and agreed upon by members last month. "The price...
Expansion of Transco natural gas pipeline gets federal go-ahead
Environmental advocates and the BPU oppose the controversial $980 million project. A federal agency this week approved expanding an interstate natural gas pipeline, despite opposition from state officials and environmental groups who argued the project saddles ratepayers with costs for unnecessary new natural gas capacity. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services warns of EBT card scam
Meg Snead, the acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, receive texts saying their EBT card is about to expire.
Gov. Wolf makes Pennsylvania history with most pardons as second term wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has officially made history in Pennsylvania by signing the most pardons — including 369 final pardons this week. Wolf’s last batch of pardons as Governor brought his total to 2,540 more than double the previous number set by Gov. Ed Rendell with 1,122 pardons granted. “I have taken […]
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
iheart.com
Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board
>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
echo-pilot.com
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
pasenategop.com
Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting
HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Whopping Debt of $13.2B Responsible for Constantly Growing Toll Prices
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s whopping debt of $13.2 billion is putting a heavy burden on turnpike users who have to deal with continuous increases in toll prices, writes Eileen Anderson for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Turnpike’s debt, which is higher than Pennsylvania’s total debt of $11 billion, was revealed by...
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
WGAL
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
butlerradio.com
State Senate Considering Reforms To Gas Tax
A group of state senators is looking to reform the Pennsylvania gas tax. The Senate Transportation Committee advanced a pair of bills on the tax, including one that would eliminate the automatic increase. Another bill meanwhile seeks to ensure that transfers from the Motor License Fund to the state police...
