Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks

A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects

WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

Expansion of Transco natural gas pipeline gets federal go-ahead

Environmental advocates and the BPU oppose the controversial $980 million project. A federal agency this week approved expanding an interstate natural gas pipeline, despite opposition from state officials and environmental groups who argued the project saddles ratepayers with costs for unnecessary new natural gas capacity. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board

>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)

Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pasenategop.com

Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting

HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Senate Considering Reforms To Gas Tax

A group of state senators is looking to reform the Pennsylvania gas tax. The Senate Transportation Committee advanced a pair of bills on the tax, including one that would eliminate the automatic increase. Another bill meanwhile seeks to ensure that transfers from the Motor License Fund to the state police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

