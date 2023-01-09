Read full article on original website
JC BULLDOG
3d ago
19 year's old, seriously??!! He looks much much older.. WOW like he doesn't know by now that gun's are a NoNo in a school,give me a break!!
Reply(2)
7
Joe Wright
3d ago
Ignorance of the law isn't an excuse. This is one of those self- explanatory you should know without being told rules.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
KMOV
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and killed by police in September. According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of 16-year-old Darryl Ross. “The autopsy spells...
St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV
Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad
St. Louis Teen Found Guilty of Double Homicide
Prishun McClain was already found guilty in November of a different murder
Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say.
advantagenews.com
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. The suspect is in custody.
FOX2now.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School
A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
St. Louis Police Shot Teenager 18 Times in Fatal Confrontation
Darryl Ross died after a foot chase outside a north city gas station last fall
St. Louis grandpa begs thief to not steal car with his grandbaby inside
ST. LOUIS — "I got in as soon as he got in," Tyrone Hayes said. Early Monday, Tyrone Hayes and his family got the scare of their lives outside his grandchildren's day care in north St. Louis. The Guardian Angel Child Care Center is located near north Vandeventer and...
St. Louis man convicted in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
A jury has convicted a St. Louis man in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
KMOV
St. Louis man facing federal charges after illegal conversion of handgun
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who was caught with two automatic guns is now facing federal charges as a major crackdown rolls out in the region over automatic weapons. Courtlend Green is charged with felony possession of a firearm. The two handguns the police found had...
Maryland Heights man charged nearly 20 years after gruesome murder
After nearly 20 years, a gruesome murder was solved on Wednesday. A Maryland Heights man is facing charges for the dismemberment of a woman in Wright City.
Man sentenced in St. Louis Co. highway murder
A teenager has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway.
KMOV
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
St. Louis Veterinary Clinic Robbed of Drugs at Gunpoint
Police say four or five armed men robbed the City Paws Veterinary Clinic yesterday evening
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Comments / 15