fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gas station shootings in metro Atlanta | 2022-2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last year alone Atlanta had 162 homicides according to the Atlanta Police Department. Some of those victims were shot and killed at gas stations across Atlanta. Jan.10: A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree goes into home in Lilburn
Severe storms caused significant damage in parts of North Georgia. In Lilburn in Gwinnett County, a tree went through a mobile home. Thankfully no one was injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Homes, businesses severely damaged in Austell, Lithia Springs
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An Austell neighborhood took a big hit from Thursday’s severe storms. Several homes were severely damaged or destroyed after trees fell on them. "Just snapped in half, fell into my bedroom, my parents' bedroom, and our bathroom," said Bryan Varela. Varela says the damage inside...
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. According to the reports, the boy’s mother, De’Erica Charles, asked case workers for help with her son....
fox5atlanta.com
Suspected tornado damages business, homes in southern Cobb County
Areas of Austell and Lithonia Springs were hard-hit after a severe storm. While there was no tornado warning at the time, residents believe the damage may have been caused by just that. A National Weather Service survey team will try to determine the cause.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm destroys Griffin funeral home during wake
A wake was being held at a Griffin funeral home when a "large and extreme dangerous tornado" passed through the area, destroying the business. Other area funeral homes are stepping in to help.
fox5atlanta.com
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms
ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a five-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport security breach: 911 call, video of arrest released
ATLANTA - After a suspect took a wild ride around a supposedly secured area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, many questions regarding safety and security have been raised. "The individual was able to scale on the fences. He was seen by high employees of Delta and Southwest. Per our protocol,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness. Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street. Authorities released surveillance...
Shooting at troubled apartment complex in SE Atlanta leaves man injured
A man was injured in a shooting at a troubled apartment complex in Southeast Atlanta’s Norwood Manor neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Overnight curfew lifted in Griffin after severe weather, tornado damages stores and roads
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Griffin sustained significant damage due to Thursday afternoon’s storms and possible tornados. The city issued a curfew for residents that expired Friday morning. The statement reads as follows:. “Local State of Emergency- A curfew is imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect missing in Magnolia Way shooting, police say
ATLANTA - What started as a disagreement between two men in northwest Atlanta, ended in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle. The suspect responsible remains at large. Officers say the shooting took place on Magnolia Way. Photos show the bullet that went through the windshield and into the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect makes off with thousands worth of DeKalb County church equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "The house of God is the last place you would think crime would occur," Reverend Tracey Fletcher said. It’s still hard for Reverend Tracey Fletcher to process...
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing father at Atlanta apartment complex last month
ATLANTA — A family said they feel a sense of closure after the person accused of shooting and killing an Atlanta father is now in custody. Loved ones continue to mourn 35-year-old Tyrone Hardesty. They said he was the victim of an Atlanta apartment shooting last month. Atlanta Police...
