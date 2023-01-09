ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gas station shootings in metro Atlanta | 2022-2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last year alone Atlanta had 162 homicides according to the Atlanta Police Department. Some of those victims were shot and killed at gas stations across Atlanta. Jan.10: A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homes, businesses severely damaged in Austell, Lithia Springs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An Austell neighborhood took a big hit from Thursday’s severe storms. Several homes were severely damaged or destroyed after trees fell on them. "Just snapped in half, fell into my bedroom, my parents' bedroom, and our bathroom," said Bryan Varela. Varela says the damage inside...
AUSTELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys Griffin funeral home during wake

A wake was being held at a Griffin funeral home when a "large and extreme dangerous tornado" passed through the area, destroying the business. Other area funeral homes are stepping in to help.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms

ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a five-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport security breach: 911 call, video of arrest released

ATLANTA - After a suspect took a wild ride around a supposedly secured area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, many questions regarding safety and security have been raised. "The individual was able to scale on the fences. He was seen by high employees of Delta and Southwest. Per our protocol,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect missing in Magnolia Way shooting, police say

ATLANTA - What started as a disagreement between two men in northwest Atlanta, ended in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle. The suspect responsible remains at large. Officers say the shooting took place on Magnolia Way. Photos show the bullet that went through the windshield and into the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy