Leonard Williams has played 124 games across his eight NFL seasons. The 125th game he plays — Sunday against the Vikings in the NFC wild-card game at Minneapolis — he’ll cherish more than all the others because it’ll be his first playoff game. It’s been too long for Williams without having had a mere taste of the postseason — so long that he wondered if it might ever happen for him at all. No one has been happier to be at work this week than Williams. “Just even being here working when I’m usually planning my flight to go home for the offseason is...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO