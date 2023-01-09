ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Giants’ Leonard Williams cherishing first playoff chance: ‘Long time coming’

Leonard Williams has played 124 games across his eight NFL seasons.  The 125th game he plays — Sunday against the Vikings in the NFC wild-card game at Minneapolis — he’ll cherish more than all the others because it’ll be his first playoff game.  It’s been too long for Williams without having had a mere taste of the postseason — so long that he wondered if it might ever happen for him at all.  No one has been happier to be at work this week than Williams.  “Just even being here working when I’m usually planning my flight to go home for the offseason is...
