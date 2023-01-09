Read full article on original website
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces first major governing test
Fresh off a bruising fight to win the gavel, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing his next political challenge. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett join "Red and Blue" to discuss the next steps for this session of Congress.
Congressman George Santos defies calls from party to step down
Members of GOP Representative George Santos' own party are calling for him to step down after he admitted to lying about his background and campaign finances. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey Burns joins CBS News Mornings to discuss her latest findings.
Rep. George Santos refuses to resign amid GOP criticism
Republican Congressman George Santos says he will not heed the growing calls from both sides of the aisle to resign. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest reactions from lawmakers, including a growing number of Republicans.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East
Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.
China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans
China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
North America vows to strengthen economic ties, Mexico energy row rumbles on
MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada on Tuesday vowed to tighten economic ties, producing more goods regionally and boosting semiconductor output, even as integration is hampered by an ongoing dispute over Mexico's nationalist energy policies.
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
As a foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was one of the most prominent official voices of the Chinese government for the past three years. He was also the unofficial poster-child for "wolf warrior diplomacy" — a sharp-tongued, combative approach that brought the rhetorical fight to China's critics and rivals.
After three decades, the ‘velvet divorce’ between the Czech Republic and Slovakia is not something that advocates of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom should look to as an example.
Scottish independence has its supporters — as did that of Slovakia. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images. Had Scottish nationalists got their way, 2023 would have seen the country head to the polls in a second referendum over independence from the United Kingdom – and they might have won. Whereas the first attempt in 2014 resulted in 55% voting “no,” polls suggest that after Brexit, a majority of Scots might now favor secession.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes audience: "There will be no third world war"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appearance during the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards Tuesday night, telling attendees and viewers watching that Ukraine will win the war against Russia. "It is now 2023. The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning and it is...
Humanitarian and political crisis unfolding in Haiti
Haiti finds itself without a single elected government official after the terms of the last 10 remaining senators expired earlier this week. Award-winning journalist Garry Pierre-Pierre and Dr. Bertrhude Albert spoke to CBS News about the crisis unfolding in the Caribbean nation.
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Farmers in Brazil are risking their lives to harvest açaí — but they've been left out of the profits from the trendy berry's popularity
Açaí has become one of the world's trendiest superfoods in recent years, but harvesting it is dangerous and not very lucrative for Brazilian farmers.
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
War game projects worst-case scenario for US in a war with China over Taiwan
According to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict, projected possible outcomes of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026. CNN's Oren Liebermann has more.
Nine in 10 People in China Province Infected With COVID, Official Says
Henan province has a population of nearly 99 million people, government records show.
