Congressman George Santos defies calls from party to step down

Members of GOP Representative George Santos' own party are calling for him to step down after he admitted to lying about his background and campaign finances. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey Burns joins CBS News Mornings to discuss her latest findings.
Rep. George Santos refuses to resign amid GOP criticism

Republican Congressman George Santos says he will not heed the growing calls from both sides of the aisle to resign. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest reactions from lawmakers, including a growing number of Republicans.
China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans

China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
WASHINGTON STATE
After three decades, the ‘velvet divorce’ between the Czech Republic and Slovakia is not something that advocates of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom should look to as an example.

Scottish independence has its supporters — as did that of Slovakia. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images. Had Scottish nationalists got their way, 2023 would have seen the country head to the polls in a second referendum over independence from the United Kingdom – and they might have won. Whereas the first attempt in 2014 resulted in 55% voting “no,” polls suggest that after Brexit, a majority of Scots might now favor secession.
Humanitarian and political crisis unfolding in Haiti

Haiti finds itself without a single elected government official after the terms of the last 10 remaining senators expired earlier this week. Award-winning journalist Garry Pierre-Pierre and Dr. Bertrhude Albert spoke to CBS News about the crisis unfolding in the Caribbean nation.
Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
