ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Colorado City Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4OyF_0k8uQKeg00
Photo: Getty Images

Many Americans move around to afford a better quality of life , while some can't live in the big city or cozy suburban communities. There are people who live in areas with poverty , high crime rates, and other unfortunate circumstances.

To get an idea of where these places are, 24/7 Wall St. found the "most miserable" cities in America. Researchers "reviewed the happiness score of all 383 metro areas in the U.S. from digital health company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The index measures communities’ overall health on the basis of 10 domains," including physical well-being, social relationships, financial health, housing, health care access, and more.

According to the study, one Colorado city landed on the list: Pueblo . A well-known destination within the state, Pueblo is one of America's top places for steel production. It's also been catching people's attention thanks to its cheap real estate.

Here are the Top 10 most miserable cities in America:

  1. Pine Bluff, Arkansas
  2. Farmington, New Mexico
  3. Sumter, South Carolina
  4. Las Cruces, New Mexico
  5. McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission, Texas
  6. El Centro, California
  7. Hammond, Louisiana
  8. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas
  9. Homosassa Springs, Florida
  10. Carbondale-Marion, Illinois

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St. 's website.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol

Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Tibia and fibula of a longneck sauropod discovered near Cañon City

An excavation team in southern Colorado has unearthed two dinosaur fossils. They belong to a longneck sauropod dinosaur, according to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center in Cañon City. The museum will be presenting the fossils to the public later this month. It shared the news this week in a Facebook post explaining that the bones are a tibia and a fibula. The discovery was originally made by someone who "stumbled on" one of the fossils and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. So far it hasn't been revealed exactly where the bones were found...
CANON CITY, CO
K99

Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale

New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Kimball's Peak Three Theater founder, owner dies in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs has lost a beloved cinephile. Kimball Bayles, the longtime owner of Kimball's Peak Three Theater, died Wednesday of cancer. He was 70. He's survived by his wife, Sabrina Bayles, and daughter, Marina Bayles. For years, the theater was the only place to see independent films in town and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Police on Hazmat scene for 200 gallons of dropped oil

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a Hazmat situation involving 200 gallons of dropped oil, Thursday morning, Jan. 12. CSPD is assisting the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) at East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, where a truck dropped 200 gallons of used […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Winery & restaurant opens on south end of Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new winery and sit-down restaurant just opened on the south end of Fountain, just off the Santa Fe exit at I-25. In an area with mostly fast food, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery is another option the neighborhood needed. Located at 606 S Santa Fe, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery features […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs exceeds affordable housing goal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After exceeding a goal for building affordable housing, the city of Colorado Springs is looking to help build more units. That comes from city officials with the Home COS program. After the launch of Home COS, Mayor John Suthers proposed a challenge for the city:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council approves first reading of ordinance on extension of water service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed ordinance announced in October 2022 passed its first reading by Colorado Springs City Council Tuesday. The proposed ordinance would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage and the projected demand of a proposed extension area - based on a three-year rolling The post Colorado Springs City Council approves first reading of ordinance on extension of water service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy