Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Becomes First NBA Player To Score 34,000 Points
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar continued to take steps toward becoming the leading scorer in NBA history on Jan. 10, 1986, when he scored his 34,000th career point in a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Indiana Pacers. Abdul-Jabbar was the first player to reach 34,000 points, and only Karl Malone has done...
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/12/23: Where Should We Take the Points?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker voted second-best shooting guard this season on NBA.com survey
SAN FRANCISCO – Devin Booker remains out with a groin injury, but his play this season hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Phoenix Suns All-Star was voted the second-best shooting guard in the NBA this season in a midseason media survey of 30 beat writers collected by NBA.com’s Mark Medina.
Former Lakers PG looking to become fourth ex-NBA player to return as referee
The former point guard went undrafted after playing one season at Fordham University but was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2002-2003 campaign, before spending a year playing with Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Basket League. Parker then split 16 games between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns during...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
dexerto.com
Viral ‘Pikachu dog’ resurfaces at NBA games despite owner’s fine
The viral Pikachu dog has made its return to NBA games and it is now photobombing cameras despite its owner being fined for the transformation. At one point or another, we’ve all wished that we could have a real-life Pokemon to accompany us in our day-to-day lives. Sure, the powers and moves would cause chaos, but it’d be pretty fun to have.
theScore
NBA Power Rankings: Every team's MVP at the midway point
The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. This week, we're nominating an MVP for each team as the second half of the season gets underway. 1. Denver Nuggets (27-13) Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic may be having the best season of his career. He's currently...
Luka, heir to the NBA's eventual points king? For now, he's just amazed by watching LeBron
Luka Doncic is 29,702 points behind LeBron James. But is the Mavs 23-year-old guard already the NBA's best challenger to King James' eventual all-time scoring throne?
msn.com
NBA Second-Quarter Awards: Nets emerge as legit title threats and Nikola Jokic is still a wrecker of worlds
Every NBA team except for the Sacramento Kings has now played at least 40 games. As of Tuesday night, according to NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, more than 615 of the 1,230 contests on the regular season slate are officially in the books. That means we’ve arrived at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, and that can mean only one thing:
CBS Sports
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
KENS 5
The Spurs are just days away from attempting a new NBA record
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs court was pieced together Monday morning inside the Alamodome as the countdown to the biggest stage as part of their 50th anniversary season approaches. The Spurs will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as they'll attempt to set the new...
dexerto.com
Detroit Lions Jamaal Williams becomes internet’s favorite football player for repping Naruto and Pokemon
The running back for the Detroit Lions, Jamaal Williams, has captured the hearts of the internet after showcasing his love for Naruto and Pokemon during his recent football games. Despite not making it into the playoffs, Jamaal Williams has been a favored player in the NFL as of late due...
The All-NBA First Teams From 2001 To 2010
Throughout 2001 to 2010, All-NBA First Teams featured great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and others.
Comments / 0