ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

3 former Chiefs players selected for College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJCJV_0k8uOcZ200

The Kansas City Chiefs will be well-represented when the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class is officially inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner next December.

The NFF officially announced the 18 players and four coaches set to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023. The group includes a trio of former Chiefs players, who all played with the team during the beginning of Andy Reid’s tenure as head coach.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said, via press release. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

During their collegiate careers, this trio of former Chiefs players earned three unanimous First-Team All-American selections, two consensus First-Team All-American honors, three multi-year All-American selections, and two conference player of the year selections. All three players still hold records at their colleges to this day. Each player was made a first-round draft pick in the NFL, but only two were selected in the draft by Kansas City.

Without further ado, here are the latest Chiefs players heading into the College Football Hall of Fame:

S Eric Berry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhT4S_0k8uOcZ200
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of the University of Tennessee, Berry is a revered Chiefs defender who saw his NFL career cut short by injury and ailments. He played in 89 regular-season games, amassing 440 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 51 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five defensive touchdowns. He earned the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2015 after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma the year prior. With the Volunteers, his football prowess was unrivaled earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, two-time Jack Tatum trophy winner and a one-time winner of the Jim Thorpe Award.

LB Derrick Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFTfq_0k8uOcZ200
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round draft pick at No. 15 overall out of Texas in 2005, Johnson is one of the best linebackers in franchise history. He spent 13 seasons in Kansas City and is the franchise’s all-time tackle leader with 1,154 total tackles. Johnson was a first-ballot selection for the College Football Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Fame back in 2019. In 2004 with the Longhorns, Johnson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and took home both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Dick Butkus Award.

WR Jeremy Maclin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lomOW_0k8uOcZ200
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round draft pick out of Mizzou in 2009 by the Philadelphia Eagles, Maclin eventually followed Andy Reid to Kansas City. The Kirkwood, Missouri native played two seasons with the Chiefs in 2015 and 2016. He helped hold down the offense during the Alex Smith days, recording over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons with the team. At the University of Missouri, Maclin was a Big-12 Freshman of the Year in 2007 and twice named a consensus All-American.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Denver Gazette

Air Force Academy cadet, football player collapses, dies on way to class

Air Force Academy cadets, staff and faculty are in shock and mourning following the death of a cadet on Monday, according to a news release from the Academy. Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, 21, collapsed after leaving his dormitory on his way to class, officials said. Monday was the Academy's first day of class following winter break. Brown was a reserve offensive lineman for the Falcons' football team. He appeared...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game

The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy