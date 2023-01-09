EUnited, an esports organization known for its Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege teams, has reportedly closed its doors according to The Esports Advocate. The 6-year-old company is down to just its CEO as the final member of the company according to the report. eUnited fielded teams in PUBG, Rocket League, Gears of War, SplitGate, Halo and League of Legends. The North American-based esports organization was best known for its successful Call of Duty teams before the esports turned into a franchising model with invited organizations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO