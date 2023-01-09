Read full article on original website
Fortnite's polarizing Shockwave Hammer has been temporarily disabled, owing to a a certain glitch allowing players to bounce indefinitely. The Shockwave Hammer, added in Chapter 4, has been a popular, if meddlesome, addition to Fortnite. Dealing huge damage to anyone caught in the blast, players could use the weapon to thrust into the ground dealing damage to nearby opponents and also travel via bounces.
Fortnite Disables Another Chapter 4 Item
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 began last month, bringing several new additions for players to check out. The game's latest chapter introduced a new melee weapon in the form of the Shockwave Hammer. The hammer has made for a powerful new tool, but a glitch has been discovered that allows players to endlessly bounce, making it quite overpowered! It seems Epic Games is trying to rectify that, as the weapon has been disabled. Fortnite insiders @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX are under the impression that the weapon will return to the game following a hotfix on January 10th, but Fortnite players will have to make do without it in the meantime.
All 3 of the major updates to Fortnite for Chapter 4 have been vaulted at some point
Fortnite was supposed to bring its best efforts into Chapter 4, Season 1 but glitches have been the keyword this season. Fortnite arrived in Chapter 4, Season 1 with a whole host of new stuff for fans to get their hands on but none bigger than the new parkour dash mechanic which allows you to get over small objects just by running up to them, the new Deku Smash mythic weapon and the Shockwave Hammer.
