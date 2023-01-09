A new leak tied to the Nintendo Switch has indicated that a popular battle royale title that launched in 2022 could finally be coming to the platform. In a general sense, it's not rare to see the Switch receive certain titles a bit later on compared to other consoles. Since the hardware has a bit less power at its disposal, developers often have to optimize their games for Switch a bit more carefully, which leads to them arriving at later dates. Fortunately, for those who have been holding out for one free-to-play game to land on Switch, it looks like its release could be right around the corner.

1 DAY AGO