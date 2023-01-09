ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Tangipahoa sheriff seeks suspect of armed robbery at Hammond gas station

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Hammond area gas station over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, a black male allegedly robbed...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were...
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

KIPP Believe Primary student accused of bringing gun to school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A primary student was found with a gun on campus at KIPP Believe school in New Orleans. KIPP schools say at recess, a student reported that another student had what was believed to be a BB gun. The gun was later found to be a real firearm.
fox8live.com

Port of Louisiana on track to buy former Avondale shipyards site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sprawling Port of South Louisiana wants to own the former Avondale shipyards site which was transformed into a multi-modal commerce facility by a private company. It was only a few months ago that a huge reopening ceremony was hosted by T. Parker Host which currently...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
fox8live.com

New legislation aims to break West End redevelopment logjam

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Public officials are sorting through a myriad of ownership issues and persistent problems slowing West End redevelopment plans. Three years ago, officials from Jefferson and Orleans parishes formed a working group to try and move plans forward, but redevelopment remains stalled. “Trying to do something with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy