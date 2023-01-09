Read full article on original website
Suspect in custody, another wanted after stolen car crashes following pursuit in Terrytown
TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one suspect after allegedly stealing a vehicle and causing a pursuit that ended in Terrytown Thursday afternoon. Police say just after 3:30 p.m., they responded to a vehicle theft call on Manhattan Boulevard and LaPalco Boulevard. Police attempted to stop...
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have released more details surrounding the arrest and death of a 60-year-old woman who was jailed in Lafourche Parish. On Monday (Jan. 9), Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Cheryl Dufrene died while in custody from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes.
Tangipahoa sheriff seeks suspect of armed robbery at Hammond gas station
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Hammond area gas station over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, a black male allegedly robbed...
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
Two elderly women, one wheelchair-bound, escape New Orleans house fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two elderly women escaped a house fire in New Orleans on Tuesday morning (Jan. 10), according to officials. The New Orleans Fire Department says 911 calls came in around 8:41 a.m. about a home on fire in the 700 block of Barracks Street on the edge of the French Quarter.
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston Parish and two people in Ascension Parish in connection with a shooting spree in 2019. The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported Theriot pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish to three counts...
WATCH: Thieves crash truck into New Orleans donut shop multiple times, steal ATM
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brazen thieves crashed a truck into a New Orleans donut shop multiple times during an ATM theft, according to police and surveillance video obtained by Fox 8. The New Orleans Police Department says the mayhem began around 4:28 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500...
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were...
KIPP Believe Primary student accused of bringing gun to school
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A primary student was found with a gun on campus at KIPP Believe school in New Orleans. KIPP schools say at recess, a student reported that another student had what was believed to be a BB gun. The gun was later found to be a real firearm.
Port of Louisiana on track to buy former Avondale shipyards site
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sprawling Port of South Louisiana wants to own the former Avondale shipyards site which was transformed into a multi-modal commerce facility by a private company. It was only a few months ago that a huge reopening ceremony was hosted by T. Parker Host which currently...
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
New legislation aims to break West End redevelopment logjam
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Public officials are sorting through a myriad of ownership issues and persistent problems slowing West End redevelopment plans. Three years ago, officials from Jefferson and Orleans parishes formed a working group to try and move plans forward, but redevelopment remains stalled. “Trying to do something with...
