An Indiana man is out of his job after sending creepy threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, the lawmaker said. “I HOPE YOU FAMILY IS RAPED AND MURDERED,” former Patients Choice Laboratories employee Jonathan Reeser allegedly direct messaged to Swalwell, alongside more threats. Swalwell took to Twitter to post the full message and Reeser’s LinkedIn page around midnight Friday. The message came after newly reinstated Speaker of the House Kevin Mccarthy (R-CA) amplified his vow to keep Swalwell off intel committees. “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy said Thursday, with Swalwell linking the threat to McCarthy’s “smears.” Patients Choice Laboratories tweeted an update Friday morning announcing the termination of the employee, saying “we do not stand for, or condone, offensive or threatening behaviors.”Does anyone know Jonathan Reeser of Indiana? Why would he say threaten to kill my family? Here’s his LinkedIn: https://t.co/rMgWg86cl2 pic.twitter.com/TOcwiAkbJ2— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2023 Read it at Twitter

