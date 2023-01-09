WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will hit its borrowing limit next week, forcing the new, divided Congress into negotiations over the debt limit much sooner than expected, though a potential date for the nation to default isn’t expected until this summer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to Congress on Friday afternoon, telling leaders the United […] The post U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.

