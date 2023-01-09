ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

For the First Time Ever, One Marden’s Location Has Immediately Closed Its Doors

Every Mainer knows about Marden's Surplus and Supplies store! I feel like shopping at Marden's is a right of passage for Mainers. If you haven't been to a Marden's they sell just about...well, everything! From furniture and clothes to crafts and health and beauty products. Seriously, Marden's has it all. However, it is important to note that items there tend to be purchased fast.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had

A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine Maritime Museum in Bath is Free These 24 Days in January, February, March 2023

There's an exciting opportunity in the Midcoast for seafaring enthusiasts, and it will continue through March of this year. The Maine Maritime Museum recently shared the exciting news about free weekend admission in January, February, and March on its social media. The free weekend admission gives first-time visitors a great chance to discover a boatload (no pun intended) of Maine maritime history. It's also a wonderful treat for regulars to visit one of their favorite museums.
BATH, ME
wabi.tv

High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
MAINE STATE
