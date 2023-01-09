Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 datamine reveals return of fan favorite game modes
A datamine suggests that Gun Game and Gunfight may finally be added to Modern Warfare 2. Gunfight revolutionized Modern Warfare 2019. The fast-paced 2v2 game mode cultivated a passionate fan base, and Infinity Ward gifted fans 19 different maps to duke it out on. Treyarch brought Gunfight back for CoD Cold war but cut the map pool down to nine.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev warns Sombra changes won’t come until Season 4 at the earliest
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed that changes to Sombra are on the way, however fans of the hero might have to wait longer than they had hoped in order to see her restored back to her former glory. While Overwatch 2 is swarmed with new content at the moment with...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev responds as third-person easter egg is removed
Apex Legends players have noticed that the limited third-person mode is no longer accessible in the game’s firing range; a developer has since responded to the mode’s surprise removal. The third-person mode has been a staple of the Apex experience for quite some time. Respawn once removed the...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players recreate classic stealth mission in DMZ and it’s amazing
Two Warzone 2 players decided to spice up their DMZ experience by roleplaying as Ghost and Soap. Warzone 2’s gameplay has a distinct rhythm and flow. Squads, land, loot, and gradually move towards the final circle before engaging in an intense final battle. DMZ shares the same universe and some elements of WZ2 but allows players to craft their own experience.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “infuriating” removal of Shipment playlist
Modern Warfare 2 players heaped Infinity Ward’s latest spin on Shipment with praise, and were equally as disappointed when the 24/7 Shipment playlist disappeared. Season 1 Reloaded re-introduced Shipment to Modern Warfare 2 with a fresh coat of paint. Instead of its usual ground-locked environment, the fan-favorite multiplayer map takes place on top of a ship during a storm.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Horizon is still “busted” with multiple weapons despite nerf
Apex Legends streamer Taxi2G has revealed that a few weapons are still “busted” when used with Horizon’s Gravity Lift despite the recent issues with her tactical. With Respawn making a few tweaks to the current roster of legends, players have been clamoring for a Horizon nerf, with many claiming she is overpowered as a result of her Gravity Lift making no noise.
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 Raids & Dungeons: All endgame content ahead of Lightfall
Here’s every Destiny 2 raid and dungeon so far to help you get powered up for Lightfall next month. Destiny 2 certainly caused a stir when it launched in 2017 and didn’t bring across much of what Destiny 1 had added to that point. While the Red War campaign was great (although we can’t play it anymore), the game’s lack of endgame content outside of the Leviathan raid was certainly a disappointment.
dexerto.com
Pokemon celebrates all 1008 monsters with commemorative Pokedex video
The Pokemon Company has released a brand new video celebrating 1008 Pokemon being available following the release of Scarlet & Violet. It’s now two months since Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were released on Nintendo Switch, with fans around the globe keeping themselves busy trying to catch all of the new creatures available in the Pokedex.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Stash House collectibles: How it works
GTA Online is getting a new daily collectible in the form of stash houses so you can grab some business goods and cash. Here’s everything we know about it. With the calendar turning over to 2023, there are plenty of GTA fans hoping that this will finally be the year that Rockstar Games starts to reveal a few details about GTA 6.
dexerto.com
What is Goose Goose Duck? Why the game has gone viral in 2023
Goose Goose Duck launched in 2021 with middling success. Two years later, the social deduction game is the third most-played game on Steam. Here’s everything you need to know about the wacky spin on Among Us and how it took over mainstream gaming. Every once in a while, a...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Twinkling Fantasy event’s wild spawn list
Pokemon Go fans have praised the variety of Pokemon available to catch during the game’s Twinkling Fantasy event. While many Pokemon Go fans undoubtedly have a love-hate relationship with developer Niantic thanks to certain decisions like event ticket pricing or lackluster seasonal events. It seems Pokemon Go fans have...
dexerto.com
Where to find Venonat & Venomoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Plenty of Generation 1 Pokemon return in the latest mainline Pokemon game, Scarlet & Violet, including Venonat and Venomoth. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these poisonous insects around Paldea. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of older Pokemon from past Generations to populate the...
dexerto.com
Emergency Rammus buffs coming as LoL patch 13.1 changes see 10% win rate swing
Rammus quickly plummeted from one of League of Legends’ best junglers in Season 13 to definitively the worst after LoL patch 13.1. Riot are aware of the harsh swing, promising an emergency micropatch to help out the Armordillo. Rammus quickly rose up at the start of League of Legends...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leak suggests Wraith Heirloom recolor & update is coming
An Apex Legends leak has suggested that recolors for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom may finally be arriving in the Outlands. In total, there are now 16 Heirlooms in Apex Legends with the latest one arriving for Seer with the Spellbound Collection event. While the majority of characters on the roster...
dexerto.com
Pikachu remains Pokemon fan-favorite as trainers reveal most-searched monsters
Google search data reveals which countries prefer certain Pokemon, though Pikachu remains the fan-favorite pocket monster. Since the beloved franchise’s inception over 20 years ago, Pikachu has more or less served as the face of the brand. It makes sense given the character’s prominence across Pokemon’s long-running anime series.
dexerto.com
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
dexerto.com
Skull & Bones release date delayed for seventh time by Ubisoft
In a financial call, developer Ubisoft stated that the upcoming open-world pirate game Skull & Bones was being delayed once again. It’s been a decade since Ubisoft Singapore began production on the open-world swashbuckling game Skull & Bones. After the success of its previous pirate title, Assassin’s Creed: Black...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev confirms ban for streamer openly broadcasting their cheats
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that a streamer who regularly broadcasts themselves hacking on Twitch has been banned. Apex Legends is a competitive game at its core and the majority of players go into every single match looking to secure a victory. While most of the community relies on...
Comments / 0