Workers at The Left Paw in New Hyde Park say a puppy was stolen on Wednesday. They say the Boston terrier named Pip was taken out of its cage around 6 p.m. "Our dogs are our world to us and for a dog to be taken out of its environment without their supplies or food, it is very concerning for the pet and their health," said Alison Steullet, manager at The Left Paw.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO