Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.
Man tosses LI hospital worker around while demanding money: police
A Queens man was arrested late Wednesday for attempting to rob a hospital worker outside of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Workers at The Left Paw in New Hyde Park say a puppy was stolen on Wednesday. They say the Boston terrier named Pip was taken out of its cage around 6 p.m. "Our dogs are our world to us and for a dog to be taken out of its environment without their supplies or food, it is very concerning for the pet and their health," said Alison Steullet, manager at The Left Paw.
fox5ny.com
Suspects sought in broad daylight shootout in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department are looking for two suspects they say engaged in a shootout in the High Bridge section of the Bronx. It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of W. 169 St. and Shakespeare Avenue. According to police, the first...
Man fatally hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn, NYPD says
A man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by a private sanitation truck Thursday night, police said. The driver remained at the scene — E. 14th St. and Kings Highway — and was not charged, though police are still investigating the fatality. The collision happened at 9:50 p.m. Thursday as the 58-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway at the intersection, police said. The driver ...
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Greenlawn Burglary
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a home and stole an expensive ring, computers, and other items. The incident took place in Greenlawn in December. Suffolk County Police said a man broke into a home on Lawrence Street and...
Queens man accused of attacking, robbing employee outside NUMC
Detectives say the 26-year-old employee was returning to the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike when she was approached by 35-year-old Jordoni Dalrymple.
Trio Indicted In Rash Of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Suffolk County
Three men have been formally charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts on Long Island. The parts were stolen from trucks and vans in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors identified the suspects as James O’Brien, age 45;...
fox5ny.com
Arrest made after bouncer fatally punched outside Chelsea bar
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the death of a 61-year-old bouncer who died after being punched outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve. Earl Gumbs, 34, of Manhattan, faces manslaughter and assault charges. Investigators believe Gumbs is the suspect...
2 men wanted for stealing items from Syosset school
Police say surveillance pictures captured the men stealing from Kiddie Academy on Ira Road on July 9.
fox5ny.com
NYPD arrests man accused of being serial rapist, looks for more victims
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man accused of three separate sex attacks in Queens and is looking to see if there are additional victims. Two of the victims are girls. 28-year-old Andres Portilla faces rape, kidnapping, assault, and other charges. Police released photos of Portilla and a...
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents
NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
fox5ny.com
Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks in Brooklyn
It is an ongoing problem that has frustrated people for years. Big trucks parked for extended periods of time on people's streets.
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
