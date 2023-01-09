ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
News 12

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw

Workers at The Left Paw in New Hyde Park say a puppy was stolen on Wednesday. They say the Boston terrier named Pip was taken out of its cage around 6 p.m. "Our dogs are our world to us and for a dog to be taken out of its environment without their supplies or food, it is very concerning for the pet and their health," said Alison Steullet, manager at The Left Paw.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspects sought in broad daylight shootout in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department are looking for two suspects they say engaged in a shootout in the High Bridge section of the Bronx. It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of W. 169 St. and Shakespeare Avenue. According to police, the first...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man fatally hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by a private sanitation truck Thursday night, police said. The driver remained at the scene — E. 14th St. and Kings Highway — and was not charged, though police are still investigating the fatality. The collision happened at 9:50 p.m. Thursday as the 58-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway at the intersection, police said. The driver ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Man Wanted For Greenlawn Burglary

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a home and stole an expensive ring, computers, and other items. The incident took place in Greenlawn in December. Suffolk County Police said a man broke into a home on Lawrence Street and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest made after bouncer fatally punched outside Chelsea bar

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the death of a 61-year-old bouncer who died after being punched outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve. Earl Gumbs, 34, of Manhattan, faces manslaughter and assault charges. Investigators believe Gumbs is the suspect...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents

NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy