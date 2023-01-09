ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second woman found dead after plunging into Brecon Beacons waterfall

By Emily Atkinson
 3 days ago

A second woman has been found dead after plummeting into a waterfall in Brecon Beacons , police say.

It comes just five days after the body of the first woman was discovered after the pair went missing in the Welsh national park.

Police were first called to Ystradfellte Falls on the Four Waterfalls walk at around 11.45am on Wednesday after the alarm was raised by passers-by, prompting a full search of the area to be launched.

Dyfed-Powys Police, Wales Ambulance Service, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene just after 12pm.

The discovery of the second woman was made on Sunday afternoon at Spring Valley Lakes — a privately owned, 80-acre camping site. Neither woman has yet been identified.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said on Monday: “Sadly we can confirm that officers searching for two women who are believed to have entered the water in the Ystradfellte area on Wednesday, January 4, recovered a second body from the river in the Glynneath area.

“Next of kin has been informed with the families being supported by specialist officers. We would like to thank colleagues from mountain rescue, the fire service, and members of the public for their support during what has been a difficult operation.”

The search was marred in its earlier days due to extreme weather conditions, including heavy rain and high and fast-flowing water.

The search was called off on Wednesday evening due to the weather, before resuming again on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Spring Valley Lakes in Glynneath said on Sunday: “We had a call because someone spotted a body in the river. The emergency services came flying down here and a female was recovered. A rescue team went across the lake and came out the other end.”

