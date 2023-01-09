ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Virgin Orbit makes British space history with take-off ahead of rocket launch

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWsFr_0k8uLlcC00

The Virgin Orbit plane carrying the first rocket to launch into space from UK soil has taken off from Spaceport Cornwall.

As the Start Me Up mission lifted off from the runway at Cornwall Airport Newquay , hundreds of people cheered and Start Me Up by the Rolling Stones was blasted out on loudspeakers.

Named in tribute to the Stones’ 1981 hit, the mission involves a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket.

The 747, dubbed Cosmic Girl, took off horizontally from the new facility while carrying the rocket under a wing.

Around an hour into the flight the rocket will be released at 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

The plane will then return to the spaceport while the rocket will ignite its engine and take multiple small satellites, with a variety of civil and defence applications, into orbit.

Before the launch, the team behind the historic moment spoke of their immense excitement as they prepared for take-off.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the UK Space Agency , described his “immense excitement”.

“Who would not be excited by the fact this is the first time that it has been done in Europe? That’s because it’s hard,” he said.

“There is a point where the training takes over and you fall into that rhythm of the teams knowing what they need to do.

“They know when they need to make the decisions they need to make.

“I would say the real achievements here are not the successes that you can necessarily see but all of the challenges that collectively as a team people have overcome.

“The culmination of all of that is putting these exciting missions into space. It’s the things at the pointy end of the rocket that really matter.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
The Independent

Virgin Orbit launch – as it happened: UK rocket ‘burns in atmosphere’ as failure casts doubt over future missions

The UK’s first-ever space mission has failed after “an anomaly” prevented the Virgin Orbit rocket from reaching orbit.The rocket and the nine satellites it was carrying, reportedly burned up in the atmosphere after the launch failed.It was projected to land over water, but burned up in Earth’s atmosphere on reentry, according to New Scientist.Shortly before midnight, an official on the live stream announced the rocket suffered an “anomaly” that meant it failed to reach orbit.The launch was an opportunity for Virgin Orbit to show its investors what it was capable of, but the failure has led to its tanking...
teslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rolls out for first launch of 2023

SpaceX has assembled Falcon Heavy and rolled the rocket out to the launch pad for its first mission of 2023. This particular Falcon Heavy – the fifth overall – is reusing both of the side boosters recovered from the rocket’s fourth launch. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2020, Falcon Heavy Flight 4 finally lifted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A pad on November 1st, 2022. The two-year delay was caused almost exclusively by unspecified issues with one or several of the US Space Force-44 (USSF-44) mission’s payloads, forcing SpaceX to store completed Falcon Heavy boosters for more than a year and a half.
FLORIDA STATE
petapixel.com

Camera Plunges Down 300ft Antarctic Hole to Find Earth’s Oldest Ice

A team of scientists sent a camera down a 300-foot (93 meters) borehole so it can reveal the oldest ice on Earth. The above video shows a camera hurtling down the deep hole in Antarctica by Ph.D. student Austin Carter who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old.
AOL Corp

NASA satellite discovers second Earth-sized planet in habitable zone

Scientists from NASA announced Tuesday that they discovered an Earth-size planet orbiting its star's habitable zone. Called TOI 700 e, the planet is part of the TOI 700 system and is 95% the Earth's size and likely rocky, according to NASA, which used data from its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Set to Crash Land This Weekend After 40 Years in Space

A decades-old satellite sent into space aboard NASA’s Challenger spacecraft will be crash landing on Earth sometime Sunday, Jan. 8. According to NASA, the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) should return to the planet around 6:40 pm EST, but the margin of error is 17 hours. So the administration may not see it fall until Monday. Other organizations, such as Aerospace Corp., predict that it will land on Monday morning with a 13-hour margin of error.
teslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites

SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Independent

UK officials to oversee investigation into Virgin Orbit mission failure

UK officials will work with counterparts in the US to oversee an investigation into the failure of Virgin Orbit’s rocket launch mission from Cornwall.The Space Accident Investigation Authority (CAIS) said it will work alongside the Federal Aviation Administration to “ensure that any relevant safety lessons are learnt”.The organisations will oversee Virgin Orbit’s investigation.After taking off from Spaceport Cornwall on Monday night, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean, where it jettisoned the LauncherOne rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.However, organisers of the Start Me Up mission soon identified an “anomaly” during the firing of the rocket’s second stage engine, meaning it failed to reach orbit.Virgin Orbit has said it hopes to return to Spaceport Cornwall for new launches as early as later this year. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Virgin Orbit plane returns to Cornwall after first UK rocket mission fails

A Virgin Orbit plane has returned to Cornwall after suffering an “anomaly” during the first rocket launch from UK soil.After taking off, the plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.But the Start Me Up mission - named after the Rolling Stones’ hit - failed to orbit after taking off from Newquay Airport.“In effect the rocket has not reached the required altitude to maintain its orbit or deploy the satellites and therefore the mission was unsuccessful,” Matt Archer, from the UK Space Agency, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
The Independent

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown during rocket launch saw failure of UK mission

A premature shutdown in the rocket during the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the UK was behind the mission failure, Virgin Orbit has said.After taking off from Spaceport Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean, where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.However, organisers of the Start Me Up mission soon identified an “anomaly” and said the LauncherOne rocket had failed to orbit.In a statement released on Thursday, Virgin Orbit said initial data indicated that the first stage of the rocket performed as expected, that it reached space altitudes, and...
The Hill

NASA’s three 2022 missions that changed the future

Looking back, 2022 was one of the most productive years NASA has had in decades. Three missions that took place in 2022 distinguished themselves not only with their success but with their potential to improve the future. The James Webb Space Telescope actually launched in late December 2021 on an ESA Ariane 6 rocket. The telescope undertook…
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy