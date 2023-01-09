ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Office warns of heavy rain and floods

By Danny Halpin
Warnings for rain will be in place across Wales and north-west England on Tuesday – with forecasters urging people to beware of flooding and disruption to transport.

A band of rain is due to sweep across the UK from the Atlantic , falling heaviest in western areas but causing wet and windy conditions all over the country.

Alex Burkill of the Met Office said 60 to 80mm of rain could fall in Wales and the north west, with yellow warnings – issued when it is likely the weather will cause “some low-level impacts” – in place between 6am and 8pm.

He said: “That is not to say that other areas will not have heavy rain as well.

“There is the chance we could get close to 100mm across the higher grounds of Snowdonia but it looks slightly less wet than it did this morning. There is more wet weather to come this week.”

Mr Burkill said the flood warnings are in place because of “the accumulative impact” of rain, adding: “It’s also how much we have had in the past and how much there will be this week.”

Natural Resources Wales has flood alerts in place in central and south Wales and Environment Agency flood warnings are still in place after the River Severn burst its banks near Worcester.

There are also groundwater flood warnings across Dorset and Hampshire, which reflect a more delayed flood risk, while the Met Office is warning of surface water runoff in western parts of the UK extending into Yorkshire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said it has attended several flood-related incidents this week and is warning the public to stay safe near water.

In a statement published on Monday, it said: “The popularity of outdoor water-related activities, such as open water swimming and stand-up paddle-boarding, has grown in recent years. However, the service urges people to avoid taking part in such activities following recent spells of heavy rainfall and during a weather warning.

“The risks of entering open water include strong currents and cold-water shock as the temperature can be much colder than anticipated, especially in fast-flowing sections.

“The service also urges people to avoid visiting popular water beauty spots and if you are walking near water, keep dogs on their leads, time your walks to make the most of the daylight and always keep back from the edge.

“When driving, you may encounter standing water without much warning, which can present a real danger of aquaplaning. Never enter flooded roads; the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than you may realise.”

