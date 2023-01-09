ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Perfect timing’: Reports of a meteor over the UK as stargazers share footage

By Max McLean
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHHKz_0k8uLbmw00

Stargazers were stunned by an apparent meteor over the UK on Monday evening.

One woman said she “had just turned my computer off and looked up out of the window” before spotting an object streaking across the sky, adding: “It was perfect timing.”

The Met Office tweeted: “Reports of a meteor in the sky over the UK just now. If you managed to take any footage we’d love to see it”.

The public responded with clips and reports from London , Hertfordshire and Wolverhampton , among others.

Laura, who did not wish to give her surname, from Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire, caught the flying object on camera at around 8pm from her front room.

Her video showed a light streaking through the sky above a residential area for just under 10 seconds before disappearing from view.

She told the PA news agency: “I had just turned my computer off and looked up out of the window, it was perfect timing.

“It wasn’t like a shooting star I have seen in the past. It seemed overwhelmingly close.

“It was large in the sky, orange with an orange blaze behind it, not what I would describe as a long shooting star tail but a shorter orange one.

“Then it just disappeared… Popped out of the sky. It seemed like it hadn’t really happened. I tried to tell my husband but they didn’t quite believe my account!”

A Met Office spokesman told PA the time of day and clear skies contributed to the quality of the sightings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
The Independent

Lee Ryan racially abused flight attendant with ‘chocolate’ slur - then offered her Blue tickets to say sorry

Blue singer Lee Ryan has been found guilty of a racially aggravated assault on a British Airways air hostess while drunk on a plane. The 39 year-old told the flight attendant, who is black, “I want your chocolate children” on a flight from Glasgow to London on 31 July last year. Jurors at Ealing Magistrates’ Court heard the singer was "slurring his words and staggering around" after drinking a whole bottle of port before the delayed flight.After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about Leah Gordon’s looks,...
The Independent

American with broken hip billed $78k for flight home from Northern Ireland because insurance wouldn’t cover

An American woman who suffered a broken hip while visiting Northern Ireland was billed $78,000 for a flight home because her insurance wouldn’t cover it. Anne Silbaugh was flown home to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Belfast via US Air Ambulance on Sunday before being taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for hip replacement surgery. She and her family are now facing a whopping bill for the specialised flight. “We are putting up credit cards to cover the cost. It is a little bit over $78,000,” her daughter Toni Draksler told KDKA. Ms Draksler said their US health insurance didn’t cover the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals sentimental meaning of necklace he claims Prince William ‘ripped’ during fight

Prince Harry has revealed the sentimental charms he wears on the necklace that his brother Prince William allegedly broke during a 2019 physical altercation between the siblings.In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed that his older brother once allegedly attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle.“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote in the memoir, which was released Tuesday 10 January.The royal was asked about the necklace in question during an appearance on The Late Show with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case

They were killed in a drug deal gone wrong.It was revenge for bullying another student found dead months earlier.A disgruntled student blamed them for him being kicked out of a fraternity.A gang of frat boys decided to carry on a fight that broke out at a party earlier that night.The list goes on and on. These make up only a handful of the countless rumours and conspiracy theories circulating online in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found butchered to death in the small college town of Moscow.But the emerging details appear even worse than the imaginations...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Voices: The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp: Harry’s acid outburst against the grey men in the palace

Now that Spare by Prince Harry has been leaked, spun, translated to and from Spanish, and commanded at least four “exclusive” TV interviews with the renegade royal – and now that it has been officially published across print and digital media worldwide, reported, and digested – it’s clear who comes off worst. Prince William, Charles and then Camilla, in that order.Only the reputation of the late Queen emerges intact – he wouldn’t dare, though, would he? – while Prince Andrew gets off lightly with just the one routine condemnation, and only because Andrew got to keep his security.But there...
The Independent

Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets

An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
natureworldnews.com

90% of World's Population Faces Dire Threat from Combination of Extreme Heat and Drought [Study]

A combination of extreme heat and drought is threatening 90% of the world's population, according to a new study. Researchers used climate simulations from a large model and new machine learning to determine its impact on a global scale, particularly causing potential socio-economic and ecological damage. Compound Drought-Heatwave Events. The...
The Independent

Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods

Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
The Independent

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
The Independent

Pensioner fined for accidentally going through red light to let ambulance pass

A pensioner has been left furious after being slapped with a £100 fine and three points for accidentally going through a red light while letting an ambulance through.Frank Wallington was handed his penalty after the nose of his BMW went over the white line while the lights were red after he moved to let a speeding ambulance through on the A52 in Nottingham.Frank, 76, had been driving home to the West Midlands after attending his cousin’s funeral when he was caught on camera driving through the lights 1.2 seconds after they changed.He had been driving from the funeral in Long...
BBC

Cost of living: 'We had to bath our kids in the kitchen sink'

A dad of two has said he had to bath his young family in the kitchen sink due to the rising cost of heating oil. Richard Shaw, 33, is from Doveridge in the Derbyshire Dales, where about one in 10 households depend upon oil to heat their homes. He said...
The Independent

Demi Lovato’s album poster banned in UK for likelihood of causing ‘serious offence’ to Christians

Demi Lovato’s album poster has been banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for being likely to cause “serious offence” to Christians.The poster, which was promoting the US singer’s new album Holy Fvck in the UK, was displayed across London last summer before being banned.On the original poster, Lovato wears a bondage-inspired outfit while laying on a large crucifix, with the title of the forthcoming album written across the image.However, the poster has now been officially ruled against by the ASA, after the regulator predicted it was likely to insult viewers based on its link between the crucifix...
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Revealed: The baby deaths linked to homelessness as government told to act on temporary accommodation

Babies and children are dying because they are being left homeless, a new report has revealed as the government is warned that failure to tackle sub-standard conditions in temporary accommodation could lead to more needless fatalities.Homelessness may have contributed to the deaths of at least 33 children in England between April 2019 and March 2022, with most of the deceased under the age of one.A government spokesperson admitted the findings of the report, carried out by researchers at Bristol University, underlined the “urgent need” to tackle “poor-quality housing”.A family is classed as homeless if they are placed in...
The Independent

Martin Lewis urges travellers not to make common ‘heartbreaking’ error

TV money-saving expert Martin Lewis has urged people booking their summer holidays this January to act now on travel insurance and avoid a common pitfall.Writing in his latest Money Saving Expert subscriber newsletter, the personal finance guru stressed the importance of sorting your insurance early and not leaving it to the last minute or allowing it to become neglected altogether.“Each spring without fail, someone asks me a heartbreaking question,” he told his readers. “Usually they’ve been diagnosed with cancer or another serious condition that needs long-term treatment, and they won’t be able to go on their summer holiday.“Yet the airline...
The Independent

Ex-homelessness charity boss ‘spent thousands on luxury travel and Apple watches’

The former boss of a homelessness charity spent thousands of pounds of its money on luxury travel, meals and watches, an investigation has foundLee Dribben, former chief executive of the Ashley Foundation, also used charity funds to buy a surveillance system, according to an inquiry by the Charity Commission.The regulator said it had found evidence of “serious financial mismanagement” and that charity funds were used to benefit Mr Dribben and former trustees.The charity, registered in 1997, operates hostels and flats for homeless people in Blackburn, Blackpool and Sunderland.Our inquiry into homeless charity, The Ashley Foundation, has found serious financial wrongdoing,...
The Independent

UK economy unexpectedly grew by 0.1 per cent in November

The UK economy grew in November, reducing the risk of further recession, according to official figures.While the increase was just 0.1 per cent, it was better than anticipated, with the services sector remaining to grow despite the soaring cost of living.ONS experts said the slight rise was also supported by the technology sector. Additionally, the winter World Cup in Qatar saw a strong showing for pubs and bars over November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUkraine war: Russia claims to have taken control of salt mine town SoledarWoman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy