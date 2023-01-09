Eminem and 50 Cent adapting iconic 8 Mile for television series

Eminem and 50 Cent are teaming up to adapt the iconic 8 Mile film into a television series.

The 2002 drama stars Eminem as aspiring Detroit rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith and is known for its rap battle scenes.

50 Cent dropped the news during a recent interview, revealing that the wheels are already in motion.

The film’s semi-autobiographical story will be fleshed out in the upcoming television series made by the rappers.

