ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kevin Youkilis Taking On New Role With Red Sox: Report

By Jason Hall
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170nAw_0k8uLQ1p00
Photo: Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis is expected to serve as the primary color analyst on the team's game broadcasts for NESN during the 2023 season, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MassLive.com 's Chris Cotillo .

NESN is also expected to have a rotating cast of former players serving as analysts including " Will Middlebrooks , Kevin Millar and possibly Tim Wakefield and others circling through," sources confirmed to Cotillo.

Youkilis had previously contributed as a color commentator during several Red Sox games alongside play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien -- who he will now join full-time -- and worked as a studio analyst for NESN in 2021.

The 43-year-old was a member of the Red Sox's 2007 World Series team, a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glove Award winner (2007) and the 2008 American League Hank Aaron Award winner during his nine seasons in Boston, having later been elected to the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2018.

The addition of Youkilis full-time comes after the recent retirement of Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley , who had contributed to NESN 's broadcasts since 2003.

Eckersley, 67, told the Boston Globe that he'd mulled retirement for a long time, but said he ultimately decided he wants to move back to the Bay Area to be closer to his grandchildren during their formative years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler

The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece

The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Assistant Rumored As Coordinator Candidate For This Team

If Nick Caley doesn’t become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, he could land that job elsewhere this offseason. The longtime New England assistant will be a “name to watch” for Houston’s OC position if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out

The Boston Red Sox lost the most important part of their middle infield when Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency. They will now be without his potential replacement for an indefinite period of time, which may lead to a somewhat surprising defensive change. Trevor Story recently underwent elbow surgery and will not be ready for... The post Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox have a plan, but it risks leading to irrelevance

The Red Sox introduced the newly rich Rafael Devers at Fenway Park on Wednesday and tried their damnedest to sell it as a celebration. Every intern in the building paraded up to the State Steet Pavilion intent on winning the award for biggest smile. Eternally upbeat CEO Sam Kennedy played the role of enthusiastic hype man on this "great" and "historic" day. Video screens featured Devers' photo and the names of every coach, scout, and trainer who helped develop him.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed

Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Changes Are Reportedly Coming For The Patriots

The New England Patriots are set to make some changes after they missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. That's unacceptable to both head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as they're determined to get this team back on track.  According to Tom Curran of NBC ...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Patriots expected to reassign offensive coaches, potentially add to staff

BOSTON -- When speaking to the media on Monday morning, Bill Belichick offered very little in terms of assessments on the season that had ended less than 24 hours earlier. And without a vote of confidence or no confidence in Matt Patricia, it wasn't exactly clear if sweeping changes would be made on the offensive coaching staff.By midweek, though, some clarity has arrived.Tom E. Curran reported Wednesday afternoon that Belichick has met with team owner Robert Kraft and is "amendable to changes." "My understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the...
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets

Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
BOSTON, MA
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
742
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy