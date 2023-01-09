ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knreI_0k8uIsN000
Photo: Getty Images

Many Americans move around to afford a better quality of life , while some can't live in the big city or cozy suburban communities. There are people who live in areas with poverty , high crime rates, and other unfortunate circumstances.

To get an idea of where these places are, 24/7 Wall St. found the "most miserable" cities in America. Researchers "reviewed the happiness score of all 383 metro areas in the U.S. from digital health company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The index measures communities’ overall health on the basis of 10 domains," including physical well-being, social relationships, financial health, housing, health care access, and more.

The study found that one Florida city landed in the Top 10: Homosassa Springs . For those unfamiliar with this community, it's a census-designated place within Citrus County. Over 13,000 people call it home, and the area is known for the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

Two more Florida cities were featured: Sebring (No. 17) and Ocala (No. 26).

Here are the Top 10 most miserable cities in America:

  1. Pine Bluff, Arkansas
  2. Farmington, New Mexico
  3. Sumter, South Carolina
  4. Las Cruces, New Mexico
  5. McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission, Texas
  6. El Centro, California
  7. Hammond, Louisiana
  8. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas
  9. Homosassa Springs, Florida
  10. Carbondale-Marion, Illinois

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St. 's website.

Comments / 25

Stephen Paul
3d ago

Cities aren't miserable. People are. Apparently the author is one of them, otherwise the boss would give them better stories to write about.

Reply
8
Keirstin Faircloth Petersen
3d ago

I've lived in Ocala my entire life and this is highly inaccurate. Ocala is a GREAT place to raise a family. tons of good schools, nature, close to lots of things to do. I couldn't disagree more

Reply(3)
5
Joselyn
3d ago

It is fading with all the illegal criminals and parasites from up north running here. They will destroy Florida!

Reply
4
Related
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Underrated Town In Florida

Every U.S. state has a premier destination or city, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that are either overlooked or don't get the reputation it deserves. Sometimes, it works out to its benefit. That means fewer crowds and more time to check out all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
newsnationnow.com

America’s downtowns are facing the fentanyl crisis

(NewsNation) — America’s downtowns are the new front lines in the fight against fentanyl, according to groups dedicated to stopping overdoses. Several months of 2022 saw record numbers for fentanyl busts across the country. The deadly drug is mainly coming in across the border from Mexico. Just weeks...
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy