vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
Knox County officials finalize $2.4 million spending plan
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Knox County officials met to finalize a $2.4 million spending plan for 2023 after months of discussions. Here are projects slated to receive the money, listed from the largest to the smallest: The number for the parks department is fluid, as the total costs for the repairs is not yet known. The […]
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
wbiw.com
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse elected president of Youth Ranch
BRAZIL – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is saddling up this month as the new president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Plasse replaces former Marion County Sheriff John Layton who sheriffs named President Emeritus...
ACLU: Terre Haute prison confining inmates unconstitutionally
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has announced a lawsuit has been filed Thursday against the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The ACLU partnered with law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in bringing the lawsuit that claims individuals held on death row are being held in […]
WTHI
Duke Energy wraps tower removal project early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is wrapping up a project a little earlier than expected in Vigo County. We told you earlier this week that helicopter crews were removing some old electric towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area. That work is now complete, a few days ahead of...
Multimillion dollar project looks to revitalize downtown Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A multimillion dollar downtown project is nearing its next steps in Washington. The Washington Commons project is looking to revitalize part of the downtown area for “an outdoor gathering space” on Main Street. It will be about ¾ of a block, and will include multiple pavilions and a performing arts stage. Last […]
WTHI
Five Wabash Valley schools receive STEM grants
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education will be sending grant money to schools across Indiana to promote STEM. The grant money will help schools provide more instruction and opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Five local schools were awarded money. They include:. The Vincennes Community...
vincennespbs.org
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
WTHI
Public hearing to focus on proposed State Road 63 intersection project
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming public hearing will focus on creating a reduced conflict intersection project on State Road 63 in Vermillion County. A proposed project from the Indiana Department of Transportation aims to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on the highway near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theatre and the intersection of E. Co. Rd. 1650 N. in Highland Township.
Judge declares Graves ineligible, Labella winner in Vigo School Board election challenge
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Judge in Vigo County has found that the winner of a seat on the Vigo County School Board from November’s election was ineligible for the seat due to residency requirements in Indiana law. The petition to declare Eric Graves as not eligible to be elected to the school board […]
WTHI
12 Points Revitalization officials hope to bring more light to the area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Twelve Points Revitalization plan is in full swing, and the district is getting “lit.” However, it's for more than just atmosphere. Tiffany Baker is the economic development chair for 12 Points Revitalization. Baker and her husband own two buildings on Maple Avenue. The bakers have revamped both buildings and completed other projects, such as the 12 Points Arch.
WTHI
Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
WTHI
VCSC interim superintendent speaks
News 10 sits down with Vigo County Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz. News 10s Kit Hanley walks us through what we know so far on the ongoing racial harassment investigation at West Vigo High School. Following Monday's school board meeting, more allegations have risen against a current school board member's involvement. Here is all you need to know.
WTHI
Comforting Hearts one step closing to building inclusive playground in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The group Comforting Hearts is one step closer to bringing an inclusive playground to Washington. In July you were introduced to Kaitlin Hunt. She uses a wheelchair and struggles on the playground with the mulch and equipment. Kaitlin is the inspiration behind Comforting Hearts All Inclusive...
Indiana Daily Student
Historic Bloomington Showers building sold to Eurton Properties
The city of Bloomington has finalized the $400,000 sale of the Showers Administration Building to Eurton Properties. Eurton Properties is completing a restoration of the building at 601 North Morton Street before they begin discussions with possible tenants later this year, according to a Wednesday release from the city. The...
WTHI
State-wide 5k encourages Hoosiers to get outdoors this spring
INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Michigan DNR to put on a special event inspired by famous painter Bob Ross. The Happy Little Trees Virtual 5K is all about running, walking anywhere at any pace. The event supports Indiana State Parks to keep...
