WTHI

Flight departures resume across the United States after FAA system outage

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its order to halt all domestic flight departures across the United States Wednesday after it restored the system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices. The overnight outage caused extensive disruption, and thousands of flights remain delayed across the country. The agency put a ground stop...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reuters

As U.S. probes FTX collapse, employees turn to law firm Covington

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Several FTX employees have turned to law firm Covington & Burling to help them deal with questions from U.S. authorities investigating the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and actions by its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
News Channel 34

Two charged in alleged million-dollar PA Turnpike EZ Pass scheme

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged and are accused of defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike for approximately one million dollars in tolls by using fraudulent credit card information to load EZ Pass transponders. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Duvany Zambrano, 43, of New Jersey, and SergioJara, 37, of Allentown, began acquiring […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
Kentucky Lantern

U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will hit its borrowing limit next week, forcing the new, divided Congress into negotiations over the debt limit much sooner than expected, though a potential date for the nation to default isn’t expected until this summer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to Congress on Friday afternoon, telling leaders the United […] The post U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Indiana Lab Worker Fired for Sending Creepy Threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell

An Indiana man is out of his job after sending creepy threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, the lawmaker said. “I HOPE YOU FAMILY IS RAPED AND MURDERED,” former Patients Choice Laboratories employee Jonathan Reeser allegedly direct messaged to Swalwell, alongside more threats. Swalwell took to Twitter to post the full message and Reeser’s LinkedIn page around midnight Friday. The message came after newly reinstated Speaker of the House Kevin Mccarthy (R-CA) amplified his vow to keep Swalwell off intel committees. “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy said Thursday, with Swalwell linking the threat to McCarthy’s “smears.” Patients Choice Laboratories tweeted an update Friday morning announcing the termination of the employee, saying “we do not stand for, or condone, offensive or threatening behaviors.”Does anyone know Jonathan Reeser of Indiana? Why would he say threaten to kill my family? Here’s his LinkedIn: https://t.co/rMgWg86cl2 pic.twitter.com/TOcwiAkbJ2— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2023 Read it at Twitter
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

US Navy veteran released from Russian custody

An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, his family's spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Taylor Dudley, 35, of Lansing, Michigan, was detained by Russian border patrol...
LANSING, MI

