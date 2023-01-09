Read full article on original website
Flight departures resume across the United States after FAA system outage
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its order to halt all domestic flight departures across the United States Wednesday after it restored the system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices. The overnight outage caused extensive disruption, and thousands of flights remain delayed across the country. The agency put a ground stop...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
As U.S. probes FTX collapse, employees turn to law firm Covington
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Several FTX employees have turned to law firm Covington & Burling to help them deal with questions from U.S. authorities investigating the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and actions by its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location
Another batch of classified government records were found by President Joe Biden's legal team, following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall. According to people briefed on the matter, the additional classified documents were found in a second location during...
Why Germany is ending a mask mandate on trains and buses
Mask mandates on German trains and buses set to end Feb. 2 after COVID-19 pandemic declared over by leading scientist. The decision comes as the latest subvariant, XBB.1.5, continues to spread and cases are surging in China.
Two charged in alleged million-dollar PA Turnpike EZ Pass scheme
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged and are accused of defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike for approximately one million dollars in tolls by using fraudulent credit card information to load EZ Pass transponders. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Duvany Zambrano, 43, of New Jersey, and SergioJara, 37, of Allentown, began acquiring […]
U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will hit its borrowing limit next week, forcing the new, divided Congress into negotiations over the debt limit much sooner than expected, though a potential date for the nation to default isn’t expected until this summer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to Congress on Friday afternoon, telling leaders the United […] The post U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Indiana Lab Worker Fired for Sending Creepy Threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell
An Indiana man is out of his job after sending creepy threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, the lawmaker said. “I HOPE YOU FAMILY IS RAPED AND MURDERED,” former Patients Choice Laboratories employee Jonathan Reeser allegedly direct messaged to Swalwell, alongside more threats. Swalwell took to Twitter to post the full message and Reeser’s LinkedIn page around midnight Friday. The message came after newly reinstated Speaker of the House Kevin Mccarthy (R-CA) amplified his vow to keep Swalwell off intel committees. “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy said Thursday, with Swalwell linking the threat to McCarthy’s “smears.” Patients Choice Laboratories tweeted an update Friday morning announcing the termination of the employee, saying “we do not stand for, or condone, offensive or threatening behaviors.”Does anyone know Jonathan Reeser of Indiana? Why would he say threaten to kill my family? Here’s his LinkedIn: https://t.co/rMgWg86cl2 pic.twitter.com/TOcwiAkbJ2— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2023 Read it at Twitter
US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, his family's spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Taylor Dudley, 35, of Lansing, Michigan, was detained by Russian border patrol...
Manhattan DA on Trump org. ruling: 'It isn't sufficient'
