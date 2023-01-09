Read full article on original website
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Court.
Erie Co. jury discusses fate of accused suspect in October 2020 murder
An Erie County jury is now deliberating the fate of an accused killer. Testimony in the trial of Kyontia Blanks, 26, ended on Thursday. The charges against Blanks include first-degree murder for the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry. That shooting happened in October 2020 outside a convenience store at West 18th and Chestnut streets […]
Man with ‘Pizza Bomber’ connections dies in WA state
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died. Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State. Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, […]
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
News 3 here's from the couple who lost their Virginia Beach home when a car crashed into their apartment Wednesday.
Virginia Beach couple loses home to fire after man crashes into townhouse, dies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fiery crash in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon ended with one person dead and a couple without a home. Police said a man drove into an Aden Park townhouse off North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Children coming home from school and people...
School bus struck by commercial truck on Indian River Rd in Chesapeake
Police say a school bus was involved in a crash in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
An officer has been injured and the suspect is dead after a shooting in Hampton near Big Bethel Road, according to Hampton Police.
18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking in York
An 18-year-old in York is facing multiple charges following an attempted carjacking Tuesday evening.
Officials: Damar Hamlin released from hospital
Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. NN Police Chief Steve Drew describes...
Suspect killed in Hampton shootout was wanted in Christmas Day murder: Police
A wanted suspect who authorities shot and killed in Hampton Wednesday when he shot at a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy was also wanted on charges related to a Christmas Day homicide.
NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly's Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd
The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two …. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato …. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato Growers. Lake...
Fmr. police chief weighs in on whether NN school shooter's mom should be charged
Questions remain about whether the mother of the 6-year-old, who police said shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, should be charged in the case.
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
Police: 15-year-old killed adoptive parents in Chesapeake
Police have charged a 15-year-old with two counts of aggravated murder after they believe he killed both of his adoptive parents in Chesapeake.
