Erie County, PA

YourErie

Erie Co. jury discusses fate of accused suspect in October 2020 murder

An Erie County jury is now deliberating the fate of an accused killer. Testimony in the trial of Kyontia Blanks, 26, ended on Thursday. The charges against Blanks include first-degree murder for the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry. That shooting happened in October 2020 outside a convenience store at West 18th and Chestnut streets […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man with ‘Pizza Bomber’ connections dies in WA state

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died. Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State. Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Officials: Damar Hamlin released from hospital

Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. NN Police Chief Steve Drew describes...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Voice

Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd

The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wesb.com

Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”

Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
BRADFORD, PA

