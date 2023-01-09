ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, IN

Current Publishing

Letter: Art at Clay Terrace inspires

Now that the artwork in Clay Terrace has been removed, I was reflecting on a moment I wanted to share. While driving through Clay Terrace some time ago, I glanced to my right, and there was this stunning mural of a Black little girl eating ice cream. Before I realized it, a tear was coming down my cheek. This mural was special; unlike other murals of Black people who were famous or conducting some form of art, this little girl was just eating ice cream. Yet, she had earned her spot in Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
WRTV

Mug n' Bun restaurant for sale

Since 1960, Mug n' Bun has been serving Hoosiers and visitors at its drive in location off of 10th Street. Now, the restaurant and the buildings around it on the property are for sale.
SPEEDWAY, IN
readthereporter.com

First Westfield Winter Market draws 850 attendees

After being closed for three years due to the pandemic, the Downtown Westfield Association Westfield Winter Market made a triumphant return on Saturday, Jan. 7, welcoming 850 attendees. The Winter Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday, April 1. The first market featured 36 vendors...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers plans roundabout for 116th Street and Allisonville Road

The City of Fishers announced plans Jan. 10 to replace the traffic light at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road with a roundabout. Additional design and environmental fees were determined to be necessary by the Board of Public Works and Safety. An additional amount of $38,970 brought the total contract amount to $413,825.43 for the city to complete the project.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

‘A gateway to the city’: Mixed-use town center proposed as part of reinvestment in Parkwood Crossing office park

As vacant land in Carmel becomes scarcer, city leaders and developers are eyeing office parks and their expansive parking lots as prime spots for redevelopment. Parkwood Crossing, which includes eight office buildings on approximately 50 acres northeast of I-465 and U.S. 31, could be one of the first to be transformed. Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners, which acts as the fund manager for a real estate fund that owns Parkwood Crossing, has been working with the Carmel Redevelopment Commission and other partners on a plan to create an urban village along Carmel’s southern border.
CARMEL, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Traders Point Christian Church to open Fishers location

Traders Point Christian Church has announced plans to open a new location in Fishers. The church, which made the announcement Jan. 10, recently purchased the 8.28-acre property at 12648 E. 116th St. that previously belonged to The Promise United Methodist Church. The Promise United Methodist Church stopped holding services in...
FISHERS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Student creates new product for dementia patients

In 2022, Fishers resident Luke Gilligan, who attends Grove City College in Grove City, Pa., created Resense. The Pennsylvania-based company has a mission to “bring comfort and joy to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.”. Among the company’s chief products is the Memory Box, an activity toolkit designed...
FISHERS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star

When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

How sweet it is: Local mom turns hobby into thriving confection business

With encouragement from friends and family, one local chocolatier’s small business has taken off within the Geist area. Jessica Marks, owner of Sodapop’s Sweet Shop, runs her business out of her home at 12717 White Rabbit Dr. in Indianapolis. Marks specializes in custom-made, small-batch chocolate treats. Since opening about a year ago, the chocolatier has created an inclusive menu for all to enjoy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023

If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

