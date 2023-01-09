Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Letter: Art at Clay Terrace inspires
Now that the artwork in Clay Terrace has been removed, I was reflecting on a moment I wanted to share. While driving through Clay Terrace some time ago, I glanced to my right, and there was this stunning mural of a Black little girl eating ice cream. Before I realized it, a tear was coming down my cheek. This mural was special; unlike other murals of Black people who were famous or conducting some form of art, this little girl was just eating ice cream. Yet, she had earned her spot in Carmel.
Mug-n-Bun owner says sale may not mean the end for iconic restaurant
SPEEDWAY, Ind — As soon as news of the Mug-n-Bun's sale went up, current owner Jay Watson began to hear the community's outcry. Though the property is now for sale with a $2.2 million price tag, the current owner of Mug-n-Bun reiterates this doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Speedway’s iconic restaurant.
Mug n' Bun restaurant for sale
Since 1960, Mug n' Bun has been serving Hoosiers and visitors at its drive in location off of 10th Street. Now, the restaurant and the buildings around it on the property are for sale.
First Westfield Winter Market draws 850 attendees
After being closed for three years due to the pandemic, the Downtown Westfield Association Westfield Winter Market made a triumphant return on Saturday, Jan. 7, welcoming 850 attendees. The Winter Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday, April 1. The first market featured 36 vendors...
Fishers plans roundabout for 116th Street and Allisonville Road
The City of Fishers announced plans Jan. 10 to replace the traffic light at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road with a roundabout. Additional design and environmental fees were determined to be necessary by the Board of Public Works and Safety. An additional amount of $38,970 brought the total contract amount to $413,825.43 for the city to complete the project.
Children’s Museum new rule, carousel riding limited to kids 17 and under
The Indianapolis Children’s Museum announced that as of Jan.31 riding of Carousel animals will be limited to children 17 and under only.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Estridge remembered for business, philanthropic impact in Hamilton County and beyond
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
‘A gateway to the city’: Mixed-use town center proposed as part of reinvestment in Parkwood Crossing office park
As vacant land in Carmel becomes scarcer, city leaders and developers are eyeing office parks and their expansive parking lots as prime spots for redevelopment. Parkwood Crossing, which includes eight office buildings on approximately 50 acres northeast of I-465 and U.S. 31, could be one of the first to be transformed. Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners, which acts as the fund manager for a real estate fund that owns Parkwood Crossing, has been working with the Carmel Redevelopment Commission and other partners on a plan to create an urban village along Carmel’s southern border.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
Traders Point Christian Church to open Fishers location
Traders Point Christian Church has announced plans to open a new location in Fishers. The church, which made the announcement Jan. 10, recently purchased the 8.28-acre property at 12648 E. 116th St. that previously belonged to The Promise United Methodist Church. The Promise United Methodist Church stopped holding services in...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Student creates new product for dementia patients
In 2022, Fishers resident Luke Gilligan, who attends Grove City College in Grove City, Pa., created Resense. The Pennsylvania-based company has a mission to “bring comfort and joy to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.”. Among the company’s chief products is the Memory Box, an activity toolkit designed...
From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star
When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
How sweet it is: Local mom turns hobby into thriving confection business
With encouragement from friends and family, one local chocolatier’s small business has taken off within the Geist area. Jessica Marks, owner of Sodapop’s Sweet Shop, runs her business out of her home at 12717 White Rabbit Dr. in Indianapolis. Marks specializes in custom-made, small-batch chocolate treats. Since opening about a year ago, the chocolatier has created an inclusive menu for all to enjoy.
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
Jordan’s Fish and Chicken owner frustrated by copycat restaurant giving them a bad rap
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Jordan’s Fish and Chicken says he wants to make it clear, his chain is not affiliated with the restaurant that community members are trying to get shut down. Last week, the Marion County Public Health Department closed a business with a copycat name...
