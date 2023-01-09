Read full article on original website
BBC
Hillsborough: Safety body 'concerned' by overcrowding reports during FA Cup tie
The government's advisor on safety at sports grounds is "concerned" by reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they were crammed in.
Sunderland 'want' Hungarian striker, according to reports in Belgium
Have Sunderland identified the young striker they want on a permanent deal?
BBC
Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker
Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
SB Nation
Newcastle 2-0 Leicester: Player Ratings
6.5 - Schar: It started off a pretty quiet day at the office prior to Vardy’s introduction. Lost a foot race to Vardy and was thankful to see the Leicester striker’s attempt go wide. 7 - Botman: Was decent on the ball and covered the space behind Burn...
BBC
Inter Milan 2-1 Parma: Inter need extra time to knock out Gianluigi Buffon's side
Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16. Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury. Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave Parma the lead but...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday defend stewarding after reports of overcrowding at Newcastle tie
Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in. Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the...
For every Chelsea financial fiasco there’s been a success story to match
Chelsea have always spent big. They’ve been spendthrifts since time immemorial. Full marks for ambition, though you never quite know how their sprees are going to work out. In the 1930s and 1940s, for example, they broke the bank for stars such as Hughie Gallacher and Tommy Lawton, only for the former to spend most of his time being cashiered through saloon doors along the Kings Rahd, and the latter to take about five minutes to decide he’d rather play for third-tier Notts County instead. Or how about the ££££££s spaffed in the 1970s on the luxurious state-of-the-art East Stand, a behemoth that nearly bankrupted the club? Or the cash Ken Bates spent in the 1980s on electric wire and other gear? Actually we’re not quite sure how to quantify that. Robert Fleck for £2.1m was a bum deal, we know that much for sure.
Atlético’s frustrated artist João Félix departs having failed to show his best
You’ve got your El Greco, your Velázquez, your Goya, and your João Félix. Well, you did have: turns out, this artist wasn’t in the right place and has gone now, on loan in London. The day Atlético Madrid announced his arrival, they did so with...
BBC
Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'
Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...
BBC
Gareth Bale a hero of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labelled Gareth Bale a "hero of mine" following the Wales captain's retirement. Bale called time on his football career this week as Wales' top male goal scorer after having led the country to its first World Cup in 64 years. Mr Sunak, a Southampton fan, made...
