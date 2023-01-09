Chelsea have always spent big. They’ve been spendthrifts since time immemorial. Full marks for ambition, though you never quite know how their sprees are going to work out. In the 1930s and 1940s, for example, they broke the bank for stars such as Hughie Gallacher and Tommy Lawton, only for the former to spend most of his time being cashiered through saloon doors along the Kings Rahd, and the latter to take about five minutes to decide he’d rather play for third-tier Notts County instead. Or how about the ££££££s spaffed in the 1970s on the luxurious state-of-the-art East Stand, a behemoth that nearly bankrupted the club? Or the cash Ken Bates spent in the 1980s on electric wire and other gear? Actually we’re not quite sure how to quantify that. Robert Fleck for £2.1m was a bum deal, we know that much for sure.

2 DAYS AGO