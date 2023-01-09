ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis

By Lee Hedgepeth
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoebS_0k8uFcsv00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — On a Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, in a modest funeral home on First Avenue North, the sound was unmistakable: relentless grief.

As the minister read from Scripture that afternoon, the pain came out one agonizing scream at a time. Erica Tenice Connell, surrounded by family and friends, had made it to her son’s casket. Keleen RaShad Connell, 27, had been shot and killed by Birmingham police on Feb. 23. Just ten days later, in a funeral home less than a mile from where Keleen took his final breath, Erica Connell had come to give her son a homegoing.

Soon, Doris A. Jelks, longtime funeral attendant, walked slowly into the room from the back, singing as she came.

“Oh Lord, we’ll know all about it,” she sang. “Farther along, we’ll understand why.”

Doris Jelks’ song for Birmingham’s dead. Erica Connell’s screams at her son’s graveside. These are some of the sounds of Birmingham’s gun violence crisis.

But the data itself speaks, too. It may even sing.

Using a process called “sonification,” CBS 42 produced a song of Birmingham’s gun violence crisis — an audio track created solely from data about 2022 shooting deaths in the Magic City.

Below is the result.

The late Mark Ballora, a professor of music technology at Penn State University, was an early proponent of sonification — creating music from data. He said that allowing people to hear information can be helpful for understanding and processing the data in a tangible way.

“It’s like when you add a soundtrack to a movie,” he said in an interview. “It takes you into that world and it makes it a much more visceral phenomenon. It shouldn’t be an unusual thing for us to listen to data.”

Ballora created sonifications of everything from heartbeats to the rotations of a neutron star. Transforming what can be seemingly “flat” data into music can be both engaging and informative, he said.

“As humans, we all respond to music,” he said. Hearing data can help give listeners a new perspective on information. That can offer listeners “a more intuitive understanding of the material than they would get from a visual presentation alone,” Ballora argued.

For the song of Birmingham’s gun violence crisis, CBS 42 used data on the ages of each person who died from a shooting in 2022, arranged by the order in which they lost their lives. Each man, woman, and child who died from gun violence in 2022 in the Magic City is represented in the data.

The song was created using Two Tone, an open-source program that allows users to create basic sonification from data compiled in a program like Excel or Google Sheets.

Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale (A minor in this case) based on their age. Those notes were then placed sequentially, in the order the people they represent died in the city.

The first notes, for example, represent Fernando Jose Cruz-Soto, 20, the first recorded gun death in Birmingham in 2022. The final notes represent Kamarian Morris, 18, the last recorded victim of gun violence in the city last year.

In total, at least 135 men, women, and children died as a result of gun violence in Birmingham in 2022.

An under-the-hood look at the creation of a song from Birmingham’s gun violence data
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police request assistance in 2020 homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. According to police, North Precinct officers were dispatched to Interstate 65 just underneath the 16th Street North bridge on report of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at south Birmingham apartment complex

An argument between two men led to fatal gunfire Wednesday evening in south Birmingham. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Adona apartments on Aspen Run. South Precinct officers were already at the complex on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired. They encountered two men - one of them was down on the ground and another was armed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

How to enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Alabama

Theatergoers in Alabama who are counting their pennies should know there’s a cheap (and fairly easy) way to see “Hamilton” during its run in Birmingham. A limited number of $10 tickets for each performance of the Tony-winning musical will be available through a digital lottery that starts on Friday, Jan. 13.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy