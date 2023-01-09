ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86: reports

By Addy Bink, Dolan Reynolds
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct Quinn Redeker’s age. We regret the error.

( WGHP ) — Actor Quinn Redeker died at 86 last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline .

He is best known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” His daughter told Deadline that Redeker died of natural causes on Dec. 20 in Camarillo, California.

Early in his career, he worked with Robert Redford multiple times in “The Candidate,” “The Electric Horseman” and “Ordinary People,” according to his IMDb page .

He joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1979 and played Alex Marshall. Redeker left the show in 1987, which is the same year he began playing the character Rex Sterling in “The Young and the Restless.”

Adam Rich of ‘Eight Is Enough’ dies at 54: reports

Redeker was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay for 1978’s “The Deer Hunter” and two Daytime Emmy Awards for supporting actor in a drama series in 1989 and 1990 for his role as Rex Sterling.

His most recent role was as an uncredited SWAT officer in the NBC TV show “Harry’s Law.”

Redeker was born on May 2, 1936, in Woodstock, Illinois.

Redeker’s death comes just weeks after “Days of Our Lives” co-star John Aniston died at the age of 89.

