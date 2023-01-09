Read full article on original website
HedgeUp and Hedera break the mold in the financial industry
The investment industry is one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries in the world. New products, technologies, and services are constantly emerging to help investors reach their financial goals faster and more efficiently than ever before. Two relatively new players on the scene – HedgeUp (HDUP) and Hedera (HBAR)...
Insights on why Binance Coin (BNB) holders are turning to HedgeUp (HDUP)
As the cryptocurrency market fluctuates, many investors seek ways to protect their assets and hedge against potential losses. One option that has gained popularity among Binance Coin (BNB) holders is HedgeUp (HDUP). But what is it about this platform that has attracted the attention of BNB holders?. In recent years,...
Ondo brings US treasuries & Institutional-Grade Bonds On-Chain
Ondo Finance recently announced tokenized US treasuries and bonds on Twitter. The latest tweets by Nathan Allman talk about helping stablecoin users invest in US Treasuries. The platform will facilitate it through a bankruptcy-remote, daily liquid, tokenized fund through licensed service providers. The goal of the integration is to help investors easily and quickly migrate between traditional assets and stablecoins.
BNB surpasses the 100 EMA curve; A breakout is imminent!
BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance, was created by one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Binance users can use BNB to pay trading fees on the exchange, which can result in a discount. Additionally, Binance uses BNB to fund various initiatives, including acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of new features.
Can Litecoin (LTC) surpass the $82 mark in the third attempt?
Litecoin is a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin in many ways with limited differences. Litecoin handles the transactions using a different algorithm for its Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, which allows for faster transaction confirmations. The block time for Litecoin is also faster, with each block being mined every 2.5 minutes. Additionally, LTC has implemented several updates designed to make it more efficient and scalable as a payment system.
Bitcoin registers continual buying: Can BTC surpass 200 EMA?
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. Unlike fiat currencies, which are issued and controlled by governments, there is no central authority controlling the supply of Bitcoin. One of the main differences between Bitcoin and fiat currencies is that the former has a...
Best crypto investments for 2023? Don’t miss out on Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
You won’t want to miss out on Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Both of these projects have generated buzz in the crypto community. They are forecasted to see significant gains in the coming year. In particular, analysts predict that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could see gains of up to 6000% in 2023.
Polygon (MATIC) faces slight selling pressure near 200 EMA!
MATIC Network is a Layer 2 scaling solution that uses Plasma sidechains and a decentralized network of PoS validators to scale Ethereum. MATIC uses a network of sidechains to offload transactions from the main Ethereum network. MATIC intends to create a fast and low-cost alternative to Ethereum while providing security and decentralization of the Ethereum network.
UniFi partners with Mercury (CoinTrade) as one of their significant milestones of 2023
As recently announced, we have partnered with Mercury (CoinTrade), a company that provides app-based trading platforms, exchanges, and forex staking services. A summary of 2022 was announced by UnUniFi after a brief holiday break. The Seed Raise funding round was one of the significant milestones. Our development progress will continue in 2023, with UnUniFi looking forward to it. We are excited to have partners like Mercury join us as validators and node operators as our ecosystem continues to grow.
Web3 platform Polarys integrates Chainlink Price Feeds
Polarys is a Web3 platform that allows athletes, associated clubs, and sports brands to launch NFT memberships. It has, at present, successfully incorporated Chainlink Price Feeds, because of which it happened to have been extremely excited in making its official announcement. Polarys’ Multichain Minting Engine is responsible for allowing a smooth onboarding for the new crypto users. This very incorporation will benefit them immensely in making the exchange of digital asset prices to that of USD. This will be achievable in the case scenario of users minting community NFTs and carrying out transactions on the Polarys NFT marketplaces.
VeChain rises on weekly timeframe: Will VET Break $0.020?
VeChain is a blockchain-based platform that works on the supply chain management and mass adoption of blockchain technology. Crypto enthusiasts are optimistic about the future potential of VeChain because it has many real-world use cases. At the time of writing this post, VET was trading around $0.0177 after forming five...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces selling pressure from 100 EMA!
The project behind Shiba Inu emphasizes creating a decentralized, community-driven open, and fair ecosystem. It aims to be a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a new standard for digital collectibles using the SHIB token. One of the unique features of Shiba Inu is its extremely high total supply of over one quadrillion tokens.
GumBall Protocol goes live on Arbitrum
GumBall Protocol has gone live on Arbitrum. The news was shared by GumBall Protocol on Twitter, adding that more information will be shared on the official Discord channel. Meanwhile, followers can retweet the announcement to claim one free LiquiCat, an NFT collection that is currently in the minting process. Followers...
SSON Releases Agenda for 27th annual Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW) March 20-23, 2023
Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW), the longest running shared services and outsourcing event in the world, will take place at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, Florida on March 20 – 23, 2023. One thousand attendees will join speakers from PepsiCo, Mars, Walmart, Merck, McDonalds and more to hear about the future of the shared services and GBS landscape during hands-on workshops, in-depth sessions, and interactive discussion groups.
Buyers flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, while Zcash (ZEC) and Tezos (XTZ) hold steady
This week has seen many buyers flock to the presale for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), an Ethereum-based token protocol. But while the presale has been a success, two other high-profile projects – Zcash (ZEC) and Tezos (XTZ) – have remained stable in the face of an otherwise bearish market. Let’s see what’s driving the hype behind Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and what’s been holding up the two other projects.
e-Money unfurls EEUR owing to bear market conditions
E-Money happens to be a Cosmos-based electronic payment system. After much deliberation, the entity has finally decided to pull back its euro-backed stablecoin EEUR. According to reliable sources in their camp, this much-thought-out step has been taken considering the present crypto bear market situation. In a statement issued, it mentioned that despite everything, it will still be doing justice to the EEUR stablecoin redemptions up until the 6th of march, 2023.
The IPOR Protocol is witnessing spectacular growth
Since it was successfully launched on the Ethereum mainnet, the IPOR Protocol has witnessed enormous growth. This launch actually occurred on August 16, 2022. The protocol slowly but surely happens to be moving from its present caretaker phase to that of becoming a DAO-governed protocol. Since their very inception, IPOR-oriented...
ConsenSys announces an exclusive launch of zkEVM Private Beta
ConsenSys recently announced the launch of its zkEVM private beta. The news came through Twitter, where ConsenSys talked about opening the beta only for selected users. The roll-up capitalizes on years of research conducted by ConsenSys, offering complete EVM compatibility. It allows developers to release and moderate apps using tools like Infura, Truffle, and MetaMask.
MYSO v1 gets launched on the Ethereum Mainnet
After a lot of trial and error and dedicated effort put in, the team at MysoFinance finally and successfully carried out the launching of their MYSO v1 on the Ethereum Mainnet. Followed by this, they also capably delivered their MYSO v1 Referral program. This will provide the opportunity for all connected users to be in the position of gaining rewards through the referring of friends and other willing users in the usage of the protocol. Sometime in the month of October 2021, the entity incidentally happened to have been selected as the winner at the ETHOnline hackathon. Ever since then, they have been actively engaged in pursuing the building, correcting, and scouring options related to putting together a Million Yield Structuring Opportunities for DeFi.
Amazon Web Services forges a partnership with Ava Labs
Amazon Web Services, which is a cloud computing behemoth, has reached an agreement with Ava Labs and is proceeding with the formation of a partnership that will be mutually beneficial. The primary objective and ambition of this partnership is to be in a much stronger position to carry out further and essential developments for the Avalanche blockchain.
