Newport News, VA

Church collecting letters of encouragement for Newport News teacher who was shot

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News teacher shot by her 6-year-old student Friday is being called a hero.

Abby Zwerner is currently in stable condition after Newport News police say she was shot by one of her students Friday afternoon inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School. During a press conference Monday, Police Chief Steve Drew confirms the 25-year-old teacher was shot through her hand and in the “upper” chest.

Over the weekend, James Madison University identified Zwerner, a JMU alumna, as the teacher involved in the shooting. Zwerner is listed as a first-grade teacher on the school’s website .

On Monday, officials from LifePointe Christian Church stated that Zwerner’s family has reached out to the church to be the “receiving point” for letters and cards of encouragement for Zwerner.

“As you may know, some in Abby’s immediate family attend LifePointe and Abby has worshipped with us on multiple occasions,” said the church. “Since receiving the news, we have all been praying for Abby, her family, her students, and others involved.”

To send your letter of encouragement, you can mail it to:

Abby Zwerner
℅ LifePointe Christian Church
8841 Richmond Rd
Toano, VA 23188

Church officials say they will deliver the letters to the family as quickly as they can.

Richneck Elementary School closed all week following shooting

In a statement from Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker, III, there will be no classes for Richneck Elementary from Monday, January 9, through Friday, January 13.

The accused 6-year-old student was taken into custody that Friday. Police say he used his mother’s legally purchased gun in the shooting, but no charges have been filed at this time.

