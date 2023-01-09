ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
teslarati.com

Tesla on Autopilot stopped by police after driver falls asleep, steering wheel weight found

A rather strange incident transpired recently on the Autobahn near Bamberg, Germany. While patrolling the area, police noticed a Tesla, seemingly with Autopilot engaged, traveling while its driver was asleep. It took 15 minutes before the all-electric vehicle was stopped by authorities. A press release from the Polizei Bayern (Bavarian...
Carscoops

Pepsi’s Tesla Semi Spotted Apparently Being Towed Away

Just weeks after receiving some of the first Tesla Semis out of the production line, the Pepsi company appears to have already been forced to say goodbye to one of its trucks. Photos posted to Reddit last week seem to show a Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed away from the soda company’s bottling center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
torquenews.com

Family of Four Survives 250 Foot Fall in Tesla Vehicle

We have a video of a Tesla vehicle and a family of four that survived a 250 foot drop in a Tesla. Tesla's are known for their safety and it definitely helped here. We have a video of a rescue of a family of 4 who survived a 250 foot drop off a cliff and each family member survived with only minor injuries. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety, and we are glad that nobody was seriously hurt here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Maya Devi

Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weather

A brother and sister hired Tesla from Hertz to drive from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas, only to stop 6 times a day to recharge the car. Xaviar and Alice Steavenson were eager to know how driving a Tesla felt like, so they hired one from Hertz and drove the car from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas. Although the siblings knew the car needed to be recharged during the journey, they didn’t expect to stop six times a day to do that.
WICHITA, KS
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk stans desperately start petition to change US law to help Tesla

Fans of Elon Musk and Tesla have digitally turned out in the thousands to petition the U.S. Government to “Fix the Inflation Reduction Act EV Tax Credit,” which is meant to encourage people to adopt green vehicles. Musk stans are upset that some versions of Tesla’s Model Y do not qualify for the tax credit even though it’s an electric vehicle.
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Tesla Model S Cause That 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup

Following an eight-car pileup on San Fransisco's Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, highway surveillance footage has surfaced of the Tesla moving into the outside lane and abruptly slowing to a stop, leading to the pileup that injured nine people. The driver claims that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly" while Tesla's new Full Self-Driving (FSD Beta) feature was engaged. Of the nine people injured in the crash was a two-year-old child that suffered an abrasion to the back of their head.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

What Happens When You Super Charge a Deep Frozen Tesla

A Tesla Model 3 was left outside for 2 nights in frozen conditions close to a super charger. Then it was taken to a super charger to charge while it was deep frozen. Here are the results. Deep Freezing a Tesla. Out of Spec Reviews took his Tesla Model 3,...
Gizmodo

Footage Shows Tesla in Eight-Car Pileup After Stopping for No Reason

Anyone feeling overly confident about Tesla’s current driver-assist capabilities should probably sit down and take a look at this footage of a Model S allegedly engaged in Full-Self Driving mode seemingly single-handedly sparking an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. Multiple angles of the traffic footage, obtained...
SlashGear

