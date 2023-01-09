ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syrians struggle with soaring prices, currency collapse and fuel shortages

In Syria, fighting in the civil war has become less frequent and the regime of President Bashar Assad has solidified its hold on much of the country. But even in places controlled by the government, Syrians are struggling with soaring prices, a currency collapse and fuel shortages. NPR's Ruth Sherlock spoke with a Syrian visiting Lebanon about how even the basics are hard to get.
Journalist says Netanyahu's new government is a 'threat to Israeli democracy'

Israel's new government is the most right-wing government in the country's history. In order to regain his position as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn into office Dec. 29, entered into a coalition with ultra-Orthodox religious parties and ultra-nationalist parties. British-born Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer profiled Netanyahu in his...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Peru's chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths

LIMA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Peru's attorney general has launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for more than three dozen mostly civilian deaths during some of the country's most violent social protests in years, her office said on Friday.
Condoleezza Rice calls for 'urgency' in sending weapons and money to Ukraine

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice thinks the way forward for the war in Ukraine is: more, now. More weapons and more money to Ukraine's forces trying to kick Russia out of their country. "My argument is simply, let's have a sense of urgency about getting everything to the Ukrainians...
Russia Sets Ultimatum to Formally Pull a Third Country Into Putin’s War

Russia’s close ally Belarus could formally join the war in Ukraine in the coming days if Moscow concludes that Ukraine has “used force” against either Russia or Belarus, a senior Russian foreign ministry official warned Friday.“Any use of force by the Kyiv regime or a Ukrainian military invasion of either Belarus or Russia would be enough to trigger a collective response," Aleksey Polishchuk, a director in Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS, referring to the so-called Union State that Belarus and Russia formed together years ago, in which the countries have been enmeshing their banking, military, and economic sectors.“The republic has...
