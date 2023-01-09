Read full article on original website
Where similarities between government attacks in Brazil and the U.S. begin — and end
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Guilherme Casarões, political science professor in Brazil, about the parallels between Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of riots in the Brazilian capital.
Syrians struggle with soaring prices, currency collapse and fuel shortages
In Syria, fighting in the civil war has become less frequent and the regime of President Bashar Assad has solidified its hold on much of the country. But even in places controlled by the government, Syrians are struggling with soaring prices, a currency collapse and fuel shortages. NPR's Ruth Sherlock spoke with a Syrian visiting Lebanon about how even the basics are hard to get.
Journalist says Netanyahu's new government is a 'threat to Israeli democracy'
Israel's new government is the most right-wing government in the country's history. In order to regain his position as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn into office Dec. 29, entered into a coalition with ultra-Orthodox religious parties and ultra-nationalist parties. British-born Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer profiled Netanyahu in his...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Security underpins U.S. ties with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia. But tensions linger
DUBAI — As the war in Ukraine grinds on, the United States is looking internationally to partners to weaken Russia's influence. It's also seeking to blunt China's growing reach. In the Mideast, President Joe Biden has reached out to Gulf allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and...
Peru's chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths
LIMA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Peru's attorney general has launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for more than three dozen mostly civilian deaths during some of the country's most violent social protests in years, her office said on Friday.
Amid abortion bans, Muslim Americans turn back to their faith's ruling on abortion
Since the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, many Muslims Americans have been turning to their faith to try to figure out: What does Islam say about abortion?. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports,...
Condoleezza Rice calls for 'urgency' in sending weapons and money to Ukraine
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice thinks the way forward for the war in Ukraine is: more, now. More weapons and more money to Ukraine's forces trying to kick Russia out of their country. "My argument is simply, let's have a sense of urgency about getting everything to the Ukrainians...
Russia Sets Ultimatum to Formally Pull a Third Country Into Putin’s War
Russia’s close ally Belarus could formally join the war in Ukraine in the coming days if Moscow concludes that Ukraine has “used force” against either Russia or Belarus, a senior Russian foreign ministry official warned Friday.“Any use of force by the Kyiv regime or a Ukrainian military invasion of either Belarus or Russia would be enough to trigger a collective response," Aleksey Polishchuk, a director in Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS, referring to the so-called Union State that Belarus and Russia formed together years ago, in which the countries have been enmeshing their banking, military, and economic sectors.“The republic has...
Flights were grounded across the U.S. as the FAA scrambled to fix a system outage
President Biden ordered an investigation into what happened. NPR's Dwane Brown talks to Leslie Josephs, an airline reporter with CNBC, about theissue with a pre-flight safety notification system.
Suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack near Times Square faces federal charges
NEW YORK — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges after he became determined to wage jihad against the U.S. government, authorities announced Tuesday. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement...
The Trump Organization has been ordered to pay $1.61 million for tax fraud
NEW YORK — A state court in New York has ordered two companies owned by former President Donald Trump to pay $1.61 million in fines and penalties for tax fraud. The amount, the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines, is due within 14 days of Friday's sentencing. "This conviction...
