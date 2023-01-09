Just when things seem to finally be getting back to normal at the Disney Parks throughout the Free World, fans are thrown a reminder that we still have a long way to go. While the Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando are seeing a pullback of Park Hopping restrictions and even the need for Theme Park Reservations, another Disney Park is just now allowing its Guests to hug their favorite characters once again.

