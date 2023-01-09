ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year

Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
INDIANA STATE
WDW News Today

New Pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World

A new pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Pin Traders at Disney Springs. There have been other Minnie MagicBand+ designs, but this one has a pink and white color scheme. Minnie’s face is on the puck and repeated on the ends of...
WDW News Today

Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland

The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
disneyfanatic.com

Fans Celebrate As Disney Announces Removal Of ‘Harmonious’ Eyesores

Since Walt Disney World Resort is typically known for maintaining a seamless and well-groomed experience in the Disney Parks for its Guests — or, at least, it used to be — there are rarely any eyesores to be found in the Disney Parks in broad daylight. However, one...
disneyfanatic.com

Passengers Cause Shocking Malfunction On Disney World Ride

It will be no surprise to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or non-Disney theme park Guests to learn that theme parks can get a bit crowded. Long wait times — sometimes hours long — have unfortunately become the norm in many theme parks, and particularly in Disney Parks.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!

Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
disneyfanatic.com

Another Disney Park FINALLY Brings Back Huggable Character Interactions

Just when things seem to finally be getting back to normal at the Disney Parks throughout the Free World, fans are thrown a reminder that we still have a long way to go. While the Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando are seeing a pullback of Park Hopping restrictions and even the need for Theme Park Reservations, another Disney Park is just now allowing its Guests to hug their favorite characters once again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks

It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Popular Disney Park Attraction Closing Date Announced

The fan-favorite and incredibly popular Haunted Mansion will be closing soon. But fret not, Foolish Mortals! It’s reopening soon after. The Haunted Mansion is unique. It would not be an overstatement to say that the ghoulish attraction is one of Disney fans’ most favored haunts. Found both at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida as well as in Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort in Southern California, the attraction is so popular it’s seen unbelievable lines and crowds for Guests to have one chance to ride it.

