Scarlet Nation
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's win against Arkansas
For the third time since the 1986-87 season, Alabama is now a perfect 4-0 in conference games as it picked up its second-ranked road win of the season, downing No. 15 Arkansas 84-69. Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's victory. Alabama's second-half scoring runs. Just like it had to do...
Scarlet Nation
No. 15 Arkansas falls to No. 4 Alabama, 84-69
Just minutes after the crowd at Bud Walton Arena was deafeningly loud, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide came out of a timeout and drilled three-straight 3-pointers to go up by 11 points and end any hopes of an upset by the Razorbacks. All three of the deep shots came...
Scarlet Nation
Alabama's 'pit bull' buying into blue-collar basketball at the right time
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fifteen games into his first season with the Crimson Tide, Mark Sears is beginning to look more comfortable wearing his blue collar. The Ohio transfer is Alabama basketball’s second-leading scorer with 14.7 points per game and has put up double-digit points in eight of his last nine outings. However, head coach Nate Oats has never been happier with the starting guard than he was over the weekend.
Scarlet Nation
How to watch: No. 4 Alabama travels to No. 15 Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another week and another opportunity for Alabama basketball to rewrite some history. With the team making its first road trip in over two weeks, the 2022-23 Crimson Tide will look to become the third team since the 1986-87 season to start conference play a perfect 4-0. To do that Alabama will have to beat its fourth quad 1 opponent when it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 15 Arkansas.
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas-Alabama, projected lineups, more
No. 15 Arkansas will face the toughest test of its season Wednesday when No. 4 Alabama comes to town for a top-15 showdown at Bud Walton Arena. The last time out for both squads went much differently for each team, as the Hogs suffered their second loss out of three conference game at Auburn, 72-59, while the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky at home, 78-52.
Scarlet Nation
Pair of coveted recruits visiting Arkansas for Alabama game
Recruiting never stops for Eric Musselman. The head coach of the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks landed the second-ranked recruiting class in 2022, his second top-10 class at Arkansas, and he is looking to continue the momentum. Two five-stars have confirmed visits to the Arkansas vs Alabama game Wednesday: third-ranked player...
