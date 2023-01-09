ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dead at 18

Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, died Dec. 26, 2022 in Hawaii. She was 18. Lee's sister, Angela Lee Pucci, also a champion MMA fighter, shared the news on Instagram Jan. 7. "On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away," Pucci wrote.
HAWAII STATE
RadarOnline

‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60

Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Boxing Scene

Photos: Efe Ajagba, Stephan Shaw - Face To Face at Final Presser

The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 schedule kicks off with a heavyweight doubleheader Saturday at Turning Stone Resort Casino. (photos by Mikey Williams) In the 10-round main event, thunderous puncher Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) looks upend the unbeaten run of St. Louis native Stephan "Big Shot" Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs).
CBS Sports

Former champion AJ McKee re-signs with Bellator MMA on multi-year, multi-fight contract

Bellator has locked down one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future. The promotion announced that AJ McKee has signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract with the organization on Tuesday. Bellator president Scott Coker expressed his enthusiasm to continue working with McKee, a Bellator-lifer who went from debutant to...
Popculture

Vassilis Topalos Dead at 16: Boxer's Death Under Investigation

Vassilis Topalos, a 16-year-old Greek boxer, died this week after suffering injuries during sparring matches back in December, according to Euro Weekly News. The injuries happened on Dec. 16 at a gym in Kallithea, a district of Athens. Following Topalos' death, the Hellenic Boxing Federation announced that a boxing tournament would be formed under his name.
Outsider.com

Netflix Unveils First Look at PGA Tour Docuseries ‘FULL SWING’

Get ready, golf fans, in one month, Netflix will be debuting a new documentary series that follows a number of stars on the PGA Tour. The streaming service released a video trailer of the production this week. Full Swing, the Netflix docuseries about life on the PGA Tour, debuts on...
Mint Message

The Cane as a Weapon: An American Martial Art for Those Who Like Umbrellas

In the year 1912, an American named Andrew Chase Cunningham created a book. This book described an interesting martial art that had the same name as the book: The Cane as a Weapon. This martial art is a concise system of self-defense all about fighting off attackers by using a walking stick or umbrella as a weapon. Cunningham was a civil engineer with the United States Navy throughout the later part of the nineteenth century and the early decades of the twentieth century, so he was not someone who knew nothing about martial arts or combat before he created his own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy