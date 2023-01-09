Read full article on original website
Another Disney Park FINALLY Brings Back Huggable Character Interactions
Just when things seem to finally be getting back to normal at the Disney Parks throughout the Free World, fans are thrown a reminder that we still have a long way to go. While the Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando are seeing a pullback of Park Hopping restrictions and even the need for Theme Park Reservations, another Disney Park is just now allowing its Guests to hug their favorite characters once again.
Popular Disney Park Attraction Closing Date Announced
The fan-favorite and incredibly popular Haunted Mansion will be closing soon. But fret not, Foolish Mortals! It’s reopening soon after. The Haunted Mansion is unique. It would not be an overstatement to say that the ghoulish attraction is one of Disney fans’ most favored haunts. Found both at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida as well as in Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort in Southern California, the attraction is so popular it’s seen unbelievable lines and crowds for Guests to have one chance to ride it.
Political Commentator Slams Disney, Calls Them “Greedy SOBs”
While Disney is working through assuaging the worries of fans and investors, announcing changes to the Parks, one commentator believes it’s still not enough. The Walt Disney Company has been undergoing multiple organizational changes for a few months. Starting with the firing and ousting of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and the return of his predecessor, the more popular Bob Iger, and going to the announcement of the new chairman of the Mouse House yesterday. Disney is clearly trying to get its ducks in a row and get the company back on track as it celebrates its centennial.
Favored Iger Replacement and Popular Executive to Speak at Upcoming Conference
A key Disney executive—also known to be immensely popular with fans—will be speaking at an upcoming conference soon. It’s been a rough few months for the Walt Disney Company. The Mouse House has been at the center of controversy after controversy, be that with Reedy Creek and its fight with Florida Gov Ron De Santis, its issues with the “Don’t Say Gay” or Parental Rights in Education law, or even Disney Park fans being frustrated with the state of the Parks, including price rises and the condition of fan-favorite attractions and rides.
Disney Might Take On Saudi Arabia in Upcoming Deal
In news that might take you by surprise, the Walt Disney Company might be taking on Saudi Arabia in an upcoming business deal. The Walt Disney Company is going through a whole host of organizational changes. Just yesterday, Disney announced their new chairman, who will replace Susan E. Arnold. The Mouse House, prior to this, has also been getting used to the structural changes that came through at the end of November last year, with Bob Chapek being fired from the Walt Disney Company and Bob Iger returning as Disney CEO.
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Enemy or Friend? Nelson Peltz’s Fight for Disney’s Future
More drama is still to come in The Walt Disney Company’s Board Room as CEO Bob Iger, newly appointed chairman Mark Parker, and the rest of the director attempt to keep “activist investor” Nelson Peltz off the board. Here’s what you need to know. Hedge fund...
Disney Guest Disgusts Onlookers By Trespassing Into Water Feature
It will be unsurprising for many Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and general theme park fans to hear that theme park Guests — particularly Disney Guests — have been misbehaving at appalling levels in recent months. We have seen everything from fistfights to trespassing to the harassment of Disney Cast Members — and unfortunately, yet another Walt Disney World Resort Guest has just blatantly misbehaved!
PHOTO: Disney Reveals Concept Art for Tiana’s Palace Restaurant
We are just days away from Splash Mountain finally closing at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom to make way for the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and with it will come even more New Orleans magic, especially at Disneyland Park. At the D23 Expo last September, it was revealed that Disneyland...
Pete’s Silly Sideshow Returns to Magic Kingdom Park This Month
Disney fans rejoice! The beloved Pete’s Silly Sideshow will return to the Magic Kingdom on January 15, 2023. The Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida is one of the foremost destinations for all Disney fans worldwide. The Disney Resort has four Disney Parks, each of which has unique offerings, giving fans a diverse and rich Disney experience on their Disney vacation. With rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, or Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, visiting each Disney Park is a trip to write home about.
Who is Mark Parker? Meet Disney’s New Chairman
Mark G. Parker has just been named Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, succeeding Susan Arnold, who is nearing her 15-year term limit. Parker has been on Disney’s Board of Directors since 2016, but most of his career has been invested in Nike. He is the current Executive Chairman of Nike. Parker also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NIKE, Inc. from 2006 to 2020.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Top Disney Executive Says Company is “Listening to Fans”
The Walt Disney Company seems to firmly believe it is giving fans what they want, or at the very least, listening to them. The Disney community has been sitting through a small whirlwind of news for the last few days. From all the Disney Park news, beginning with the removal of Park hopper restrictions to free parking as well as complimentary PhotoPass services for select Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort and all Guests at the Disneyland Resort, and even TRON’s open date finally being revealed, fans have not had a moment to breathe.
Disney Introduces First of its Kind Drone-based Show at Theme Park
Five hundred drones will come together to create a new nighttime spectacular at this beloved Disney Park at the end of January. Let it never be said that the Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering are not always working to improve Guest experience and give fans more to look forward to during their Disney Park visits. From constantly reimagining the Parks—remember the blue sky conversations from D23 Expo last year?—creating and designing new rides—Moana-based Journey of Water in EPCOT—and with rethemes (controversial or otherwise) of older, beloved rides, they are always at work to make the Disney experience what fans and Guests alike have come to expect.
Disney Begins Work on Park’s ‘Big Hero 6’ Retheme Today
Baymax is coming to Disneyland, and work is finally underway. At the 2022 D23 Expo last September, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed that Marvel’s and Walt Disney Animation’s Big Hero 6 would come to life at Disney California Adventure Park as the Pacific Wharf-themed land would be reimagined as the movie’s setting, San Fransokyo. We have received word that work on this project is officially underway.
Figment Coming to Beacon of Magic for EPCOT Festival
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is beginning tomorrow, and with it, Beacons of Magic is going to be lit up in a unique way!. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts this year runs from January 13, 2023, through February 20, 2023. The festival is designed to be an event where Guests can celebrate art and cuisine. As many Disney fans know, the festival debuted in 2017, celebrating three artistic disciplines: Culinary Arts, Visual Arts, and Performing Arts.
