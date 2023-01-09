Read full article on original website
Frigid start to Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the teens, and light breeze from the north is producing wind chills in the single digits in spots. Mainly sunny skies and very little wind will make it...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder through Friday, nice warm-up for this weekend
A quick shot of snowfall tracked through Kansas overnight and early Thursday with a low pressure system pushing through southern Kansas. Total snowfall amounts were generally light, on the order of a half inch to an inch and a half. Snowfall continued to push east into Missouri this morning with...
Cool again Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Friday before warmer weather returns this weekend. It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s over central and eastern Kansas with lower 50s over western Kansas.
Feeling like January today but warming up this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow exited the area. However, an inch or two fell on central Kansas last night and some roads, especially north of Wichita are on the slippery side this morning. Clearing skies are on tap today as are afternoon temperatures in the...
More rain and snow ahead, First Alert Weather Day to come on Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 50s and just a few clouds, this afternoon we will seeing clearing skies as a weak cold front moves to the east of us. Because of that front, temperatures this afternoon will be slightly...
Wet and wintry weather coming this week for Kansas
Our weather partners at KSN tell us that the next weather system will soon swing through and bring some rain and snow to the area. Rainfall amounts will not be significant and most snowfall totals are expected to be minor.
Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers with no clear end in sight. The newest U.S. drought map released Thursday shows large portions of Kansas seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Pratt County farmer Berry Bortz is among Kansas winter wheat producers seeing...
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
FORECAST: Warm temperatures to continue for a few days
Warm temperatures are the main story for the beginning of this week. Highs made it to the 50s on Monday and will do so for the next few days! Temperatures Monday night will drop to the lower 30s under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine starts our Tuesday, with a few extra clouds passing through during the day. Our highs on Tuesday will likely be the warmest of the week. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s for us, with close to 70 degrees in southwest Kansas! Any outdoor plans look great through Wednesday. Our next weather alert comes late Wednesday into early Thursday...
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
WATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Nate Splater gives an update on the up to 2 inches of snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday. The post WATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How Kansas farmers are working around the ongoing drought
From selling off cattle to nixing some crops altogether, some Kansas farmers said the drought is bad and only getting worse.
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
Abandoned house total loss after fire
The fire department is battling flames in northeast Wichita.
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
