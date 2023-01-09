ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Frigid start to Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the teens, and light breeze from the north is producing wind chills in the single digits in spots. Mainly sunny skies and very little wind will make it...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cool again Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Friday before warmer weather returns this weekend. It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s over central and eastern Kansas with lower 50s over western Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Feeling like January today but warming up this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow exited the area. However, an inch or two fell on central Kansas last night and some roads, especially north of Wichita are on the slippery side this morning. Clearing skies are on tap today as are afternoon temperatures in the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm temperatures to continue for a few days

Warm temperatures are the main story for the beginning of this week. Highs made it to the 50s on Monday and will do so for the next few days! Temperatures Monday night will drop to the lower 30s under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine starts our Tuesday, with a few extra clouds passing through during the day. Our highs on Tuesday will likely be the warmest of the week. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s for us, with close to 70 degrees in southwest Kansas! Any outdoor plans look great through Wednesday. Our next weather alert comes late Wednesday into early Thursday...
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week

TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
COLUMBIA, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead

We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
COLUMBIA, MO
KWCH.com

Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain

Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
WICHITA, KS
KFOR

What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy