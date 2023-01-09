Read full article on original website
Police officers in both Mankato and North Mankato received awards for their work in the community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keith Mortenson of Mankato and Dave Krueger of North Mankato received awards from the Minnesota South Central Investigator’s Coalition. Officer Krueger, who leads North Mankato’s reserve unit, was awarded the Law Enforcement Service Award. North Mankato Police say that these awards show the quality...
VINE’s mental health care program expanding
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) is a national evidence-based program for late-life depression. Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, VINE Faith in Action began offering PEARLS in early 2021 to people 60 and older living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties. Now the program is funded through a grant from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and is expanding to include Watonwan County.
The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians...
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday
The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Around $58,000 in grant money is available.
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House bill is in its early stages of work before landing on Governor Tim Walz’s desk. The bill supports free school meals for all students, regardless of income, and it cleared through the first House committee yesterday. “We know that proper nutrition...
The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
Madelia’s “Cleaning Chick” helps us declutter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started. “Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”. Shayna explains...
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team overseas
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation. Updated: 19 hours...
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday
A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
Our latest Golden Apple Award winner is a history teacher from Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ben Hanel, a history teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato, is our latest Golden Apple Award winner. “I do feel a connection with each and every one of these kids because I get to know them and their families. I’ve grown up with their families,” said Hanel.
What is a kettlebell and how does it work? Jason from Ignition Fitness joins us to show us.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Kettlebell day! A kettlebell is a type of dumbbell or free weight that is round with a flat base and an arced handle. It looks like a cannonball with a handle. Authentic kettlebells are made of either cast iron or steel. Unlike a...
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was hospitalized after a crash into the Mayo Clinic Health System. Mankato Public safety responded to the accident around 4 p.m. The man was identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. Authorities say he suffered a medical event. He was immediately taken inside the emergency...
Classes resume at JWP
The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program.
COUNTERFEIT BILL PASSED AT COUNTRY CLUB
New Ulm Police are investigating after a counterfeit bill was passed at the New Ulm Country Club. Police received a report Tuesday afternoon of a counterfeit $5 bill that was passed. The investigation is continuing.
Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-11-2023 - clipped version
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Around $58,000 in grant money is available.
A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while. Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters. “We continue to...
Janesville update
Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth. Updated: 17 hours ago. Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022...
