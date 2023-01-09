Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension
At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Bleacher Report
College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent
College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
Bleacher Report
Dennis Allen to Return as Saints Head Coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis Confirms
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed to reporters Friday that Dennis Allen will return as the team's head coach in 2023. Allen was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach prior to the 2022 campaign following the retirement of Sean Payton. In Allen's first season at the helm...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Would Be Out vs. Bengals Even with New Contract
Lamar Jackson's contract status didn't influence his availability for the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show the Ravens could be frustrated because "the end of two years—last season, this season—he has...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Have Had 'Very Positive' Talks amid NFL Rumors, President Says
With NFL rumors once again swirling around Jim Harbaugh, Michigan president Santo Ono tweeted on Thursday that the school was in talks with the head coach to retain his services. I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects
Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest
Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview
The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Wild Card Game vs. Bengals with Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in his team's Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos and was unable to return, missing the Ravens' final five games of the regular season.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Colts Don't Have Interest in Acquiring Raiders QB
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly not interested in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr amid rumors that Carr's tenure with the Raiders is set to come to an end during the offseason. Zak Keefer of The Athletic emphasized that the Colts will not trade for Carr despite their own quarterback...
Bleacher Report
Georgia's Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft After Winning National Title
Darnell Washington won two college football national championships during his time at Georgia. Now he is pursuing his dream of an NFL career. The tight end announced Thursday he is declaring for the 2023 draft:. Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports'...
Bleacher Report
Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes to Myles Garrett for Comments on Browns' Favoritism
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to teammate Myles Garrett on Friday for comments he made last week about the Browns caring more about Garrett's stats than winning. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted a statement from Clowney in which he apologized and claimed his comments were taken out of context:
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Gifts Custom Diamond Pendants to Adams, Crosby amid Raiders Trade Rumors
As he's potentially on his way out the door, Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr extended an act of generosity toward teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Carr commissioned customized diamond pendants for both players that featured their jersey numbers. It could be one of the three-time Pro Bowler's last...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz
The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
Bleacher Report
Bears' Top Prospect Targets, Trade Options with No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears reside in the best position they could have asked for entering the 2023 NFL offseason. They hold all the power at the top of the 2023 NFL draft board with the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears could select one of the premier defensive prospects in the...
Bleacher Report
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Named Bears President, CEO
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the move was expected. Warren had previously served as the Minnesota Vikings' chief operating officer before becoming the Big Ten commissioner in 2019. He also worked with the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams before joining the college ranks.
