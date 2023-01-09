Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
TMZ.com
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Lebanon-Express
Chris Harrison details ‘Bachelor’ exit and more on his new podcast
Former 'Bachelor' host, Chris Harrison, talked about his exit from 'Bachelor Nation' on his new podcast, as well as who he felt should have taken over his hosting duties.
Netflix Unveils First Look at PGA Tour Docuseries ‘FULL SWING’
Get ready, golf fans, in one month, Netflix will be debuting a new documentary series that follows a number of stars on the PGA Tour. The streaming service released a video trailer of the production this week. Full Swing, the Netflix docuseries about life on the PGA Tour, debuts on...
Lebanon-Express
Adam Devine reveals Workaholics movie has been scrapped
Back in February 2021, executives announced the sitcom about three college dropouts would be made into a film, set to premiere on Paramount+.
