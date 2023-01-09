ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Bergen Record

Paterson schools signs food contract with firm accused of serving 'unidentifiable' meals

PATERSON —The Paterson Board of Education has awarded a $9.1 million contract to a food service company that came under criticism in Washington, D.C. last February for serving student meals described by officials there as “completely unidentifiable.” The problems the company, SodexoMagic, had in Washington seem particularly ironic considering local school officials said...
PATERSON, NJ

