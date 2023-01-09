Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
New South Texas congresswoman votes for abortion limits; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Elon Musk lost his bid to move his securities fraud trial out of San Francisco, where his lawyers claim too many potential jurors are biased against him
Musk's team claimed a San Francisco jury would be biased against him for taking over Twitter, which is based there, and laying off half of its staff.
Paterson schools signs food contract with firm accused of serving 'unidentifiable' meals
PATERSON —The Paterson Board of Education has awarded a $9.1 million contract to a food service company that came under criticism in Washington, D.C. last February for serving student meals described by officials there as “completely unidentifiable.” The problems the company, SodexoMagic, had in Washington seem particularly ironic considering local school officials said...
