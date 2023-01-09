ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Mattress Mack places $3.1+ million bet on TCU winning National Championship

By Julia Falcon
 3 days ago

From West Cost to Texas, TCU fans pumped for 2023 National championship game 04:44

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas business owner known for making massive sports bets might win some more Monday night.

Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, lovingly known as Mattress Mack, has placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship.

In a social media post, McIngvale said he made a $1.5 million bet with Draft Kings Sportsbook, a $1.5 million bet with Caesars Sportsbook and a $131,000 bet with Wynn Sportsbook – totaling $3.1 million plus on the Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night in Los Angeles for the College Football National Championship title.

McIngvale is notorious for placing a large bet on a Texas team – in November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

