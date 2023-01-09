ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Confused about where to vote in Tuesday's special election? Here's the answer.

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY — Voters in Augusta County will be headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose between Democrat Jade Harris and Republican Ellen Campbell to finish out former delegate Ronnie Campbell's term in the Virginia House of Delegates. But, thanks to recent redistricting, there's been some confusion about where eligible residents can vote.

According to Augusta County Electoral Board member Dave Leatherwood, "Anyone who believes they can vote in the special election should go to their pre-redistricting polling places." That means that residents who think they are eligible to cast a ballot in Tuesday's special election will want to go to the polling places they went to prior to the 2022 November election.

If a resident believes they are eligible and are told they are not at their polling place, Leatherwood says they should request a provisional ballot, and the county will sort out the issues after the fact.

Former Delegate Campbell was elected to office under the boundaries of the old 24th District, prior to redistricting in the county. However, boundaries of voting districts were changed prior to the 2022 election, and some residents are confused about where they should go to vote.

According to Leatherwood, because Campbell was elected under the old boundaries, the special election has to be contested under those same boundaries. Eligible voters who received new polling locations for the most recent election should proceed to their old one, as the new ones are not relevant for the special election.

Per the county's website, the areas participating in the special election are Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Spottswood, 24th White Hill, and Ridgeview.

Special election preview:Jade Harris, Ellen Campbell vying for vacant 24th District delegate seat in Tuesday's special election

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

