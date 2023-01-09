ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

Allen Santangelo
6d ago

Just go ahead on and bang on the door of TCCC right now genius, tell them you'd like the next express bus, 1 way, to Huntsville.👌After all, there's NO WAY you can be identified by anyone, wearing such incognito clothing. NO ONE will recognize that retro brand new Oilers throwback hat, the red new hip hop hoodie or the unique bling bling medallion.🙄

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Suspect arrested after homicide at Pflugerville home

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a homicide at a Pflugerville house on Friday night. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a welfare check in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane at 7:37 p.m. The 911 caller was a ride-share driver who said a man approached her vehicle and told her to leave because he had killed someone.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
southarkansassun.com

Man Arrested After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend In Texas

Eric LaMountain was arrested after killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Texas. LaMountain allegedly informed his ex-girlfriend about his plans before proceeding with the shooting. On January 10, Austin Police has responded to a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the victim...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville

AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
SMITHVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Advanced DNA technology may help solve 1979 Bastrop County cold case

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is trying to solve a decades-old cold case with the help of advanced DNA testing technology. They're trying to identify the body of a "Jane Doe" discovered in 1979 on US 290 east of Elgin. Detectives say in 2019, a documentary filmmaker contacted the Sheriff's Office about a possible connection with serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police are investigating after a body was found at Lake Pflugerville on Frirday. Police said at 2:02 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call at Lake Pflugerville. When officers arrived, they found a body. This is an active investigation, and police said this is an...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy